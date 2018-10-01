DAWN.COM

PPP Senator Rabbani accuses PTI govt of 'trying to weaken CPEC'

Nadir GuramaniOctober 01, 2018

"Was China taken into confidence before bringing Saudi Arabia into CPEC," questions Senator Raza Rabbani. — File
PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday said it looks as if the PTI government was trying to "weaken the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)".

He made these comments during a debate held in the Senate on the incumbent government's performance on the economic front.

"There is news that suggests that the CPEC projects are being reviewed," Rabbani said while questioning if China was taken into confidence before bringing Saudi Arabia into the CPEC.

"If taken in the loop, what did China say about the matter?" he asked.

Last week, the government of Saudi Arabia signed three grant agreements with Pakistan to finance three road infrastructure and energy projects under the CPEC.

“These agreements have been inked in line with the understanding reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia,” Information Minis­ter Fawad Chaudhry had said at the time.

National Party Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo, while commenting on the matter, said the federal government does not have the right to hand over projects like Reko Diq to Saudi Arabia, since "these projects fall under the Balochistan government's jurisdiction."

The information minister had also told the media that more agreements would be inked this week when a high-level Saudi delegation visits Pakistan.

The accords will be related to Reko Diq’s gold and copper mines and the oil refinery at Gwadar Port, Chaudhry had said, adding the delegation would comprise the Saudi investment team, minister for petroleum and minister for energy.

"Is there no one in the Balochistan government or the province to take such decisions? Does the government not know about the dispute between Iran [which borders Balochistan] and Saudi Arabia?" he asked.

"You are trying to turn Balochistan into a conflict zone," Bizenjo said while announcing that the until the government explains how these decisions were made, the National Party will hold an hour-long sit-in outside the Senate every day.

According to Rabbani, Finance Minister Asad Umar had said before his election that the government would not go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout, "however, now he [Asad Umer] is saying that if need be the government might go to them."

Magnanimous approach
Oct 01, 2018 07:33pm

Time and again China even invited India to join CPEC, let alone the KSA, indirectly Iran too connecting Chahbahar with Gwadar, Senator Raza Rabbani your Statement is ambiguous and out of context, both China & Pak wishes to get joins as much countries as possible in CPEC. Please do not see everything with critical vision or apprehensions unwarranted.

Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 01, 2018 07:39pm

PPP is not part of CPEC. They should keep themselves away from all Chinese projects of Pakistan.

Syed Hafeez Imran
Oct 01, 2018 07:45pm

No Mr Rabbani. CPEC is NOT being weakened but reviewed to make it more favourable to Pakistan. And China agrees to doing so

