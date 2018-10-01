DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Islamabad airport's manager sacked after stray dogs spotted wandering premises

Dawn.com | Tahir NaseerUpdated October 01, 2018

Email

The airport manager of the Islamabad International Airport (IAA) has been dismissed after stray dogs were seen wandering the facility's premises on video, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

Footage obtained by DawnNewsTV shows a pack of at least five stray dogs roaming outside the airport's lounge in the basement. In a potential safety hazard, the dogs can be heard barking at passengers proceedings towards the parking with their luggage.

Officials at IAA told DawnNewsTV this was not a one-off incident; strays dogs have been spotted on the airport's premises regularly in recent weeks. They said frightened passengers have repeatedly alerted Airport Security Force (ASF) officials about the dogs' presence, but no action was taken.

That stray dogs have been able to come as close as the arrival lounge of the airport is proof of negligence on the part of ASF and CAA, passengers said.

Taking "strict notice" of media reports about the dogs' presence at the IIA, the director general of CAA ordered the removal of airport manager Asghar Faheem Khattak from his post and directed that an inquiry be conducted into the matter.

"The DG CAA... has issued orders to dismiss airport manager of Islamabad airport on an immediate basis," a statement issued by the authority's spokesperson said.

An official privy to the matter, while talking to Dawn.com, observed that it was primarily the responsibility of ASF to ensure the safety and security of the airport and passengers.

The official classified the incident as a safety breach on their [ASF] part that so many dogs were able to enter the facility's premises.

He wondered if unwelcome human visitors could enter the airport in a similar fashion as well, putting its security at risk.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Ali Khan
Oct 01, 2018 07:23pm

I hope they didnt end killing those poor dogs. please hand them over to rescue

Asif A. Shah
Oct 01, 2018 07:24pm

Good move! The officials should do their work with diligence. The conduct of the subordinate officers should be looked into as well. We must reduce the incidents of negligence at all levels.

Abdul Khaliq
Oct 01, 2018 07:35pm

Good and quick action

Sami Ullah
Oct 01, 2018 07:36pm

They should also keep a check on the airline staff issuing boarding passes. Each time I travel through ISB airport, there is some sort of airport tax levied upon me without a receipt. My extended itinerary from UK to CHina, Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan suffered only in ISB airport asking for more money. I am sure its some sort of corruption and I am going to report it to the concerned international airline (Emirates).

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Health-sector turnaround

Health-sector turnaround

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has been dominated by persistent inadequacies and inefficiencies.

Editorial

Updated October 01, 2018

Pak-India challenge

For now, it appears that India and Pakistan have stuck to their respective lines.
October 01, 2018

Palestine imbroglio

WHILE much of the world may have forgotten the plight of the Palestinians, the people of this occupied land continue...
October 01, 2018

Heritage vandalism

VANDALISING historical or religious monuments not only destroys cultural heritage, but also makes space for some...
Updated September 30, 2018

Economic direction?

THE latest round of interest rate hikes administered by the State Bank speaks of ominous trends beneath the surface....
September 30, 2018

Online security

MORE than 50m users of Facebook have been affected by a security breach, according to the company, and many others...
September 30, 2018

Child ‘abductions’

EARLIER this week, an enraged crowd gathered to protest against the abduction of six-year-old Huzaifa in Karachi....