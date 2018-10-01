Pakistan, India square off over botched cricket agreement
Pakistan and India squared off at the legal crease at a hearing at the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai on Monday after the two sides failed to honour a deal to compete in several bilateral series.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is demanding $70 million in compensation from India, claiming that a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014 had guaranteed six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have said they are unable to play against Pakistan until the Indian government gives them permission and dismissed the agreement as not legally binding. The hearing is set to last until October 3.
ICC chief executive David Richardson last week urged the two nations to resolve the matter between themselves rather than seeking arbitration.
“It is a matter between India and Pakistan. We would like the resumption of [cricket] ties between the two nations on a bilateral basis,” said Richardson.
“We will facilitate any settlement decision if we can. Other than that, it is up to the two nations.” India-Pakistan ties, including sports and cultural contacts, plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistani militant groups.
Editorial: Pakistan-India cricket
There has been just one bilateral tour since, when Pakistan visited India to play two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals in December 2012 and January 2013.
Pakistan and India continue to play each other in international events, including last month's Asia Cup in Dubai.
India won that event while Pakistan failed to reach the final.
Comments (7)
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is not a legally recognised contract/agreement any where in the world, hence PCB is just wasting their time in UAE seeking compensation. MOU covers intentions between two parties to conduct mutually agreed good if they wish so and can be canceled by any party without giving any reasons. There are no legal bindings on any party to honour the MOU, hence India has every right not to play cricket with Pakistan. PCB have no case here.
Pakistan is going to lose this case. MOU's are not agreements.
It’s a MoU not a contract
I signed a MoU to buy a car from a dealer recently. It doesn’t mean I will buy from him but is a document showing I have an interest only. Not commitment.
Indians haven't played with us since 2008, when there was a different government. BCCI is making up a false excuses it seems.
BCCI does not follow ICC it is otherway around.
I do not understand, why there is hearing if ICC cannot decide or compel any party. This is waste of time. Either decide to play with each other or leave as it is. In the end, its boards of each country have to mutually agree on. Should there be question potential losses based on MOU, which, in reality, has no legal standing?