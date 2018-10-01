DAWN.COM

Female constable's sexual assault case is a test for my ministry: Shehryar Afridi

Shakeel QararOctober 01, 2018

This file photo shows Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi talking to the staff during his visit to Islamabad International Airport on October 1, 2018.
Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Monday said that the recent case of sexual assault of a female police constable in Islamabad was a test for his ministry and the capital police.

After a female constable reported being subjected to sexual assault by an unidentified individual on Saturday, Afridi visited the victim at the Polyclinic Hospital today to enquire for her health and well-being.

"This is a test case for my ministry as well as the Islamabad police," the minister for interior said while talking to DawnNews.

"We are taking every possible measure to ensure the arrest of the culprit," assured Afridi.

The incident concerning the constable had taken place on Saturday night when she was returning home via the highway.

Senior Superintendent Police Amin Bukhari had confirmed the assault, saying the attacker fled the scene of the crime.

According to an initial medical examination at Polyclinic Hospital, the woman was sexually assaulted by one person, police said.

An FIR under Section 443(18) against an unknown suspect was registered by the victim herself on the night of the incident.

Afridi said that during patrolling hours, effective measures, particularly for women, need to be taken so that incidents such as the assault of the female constable could be prevented.

The minister stressed the need for best practices to be implemented in the federal capital, which can later be replicated in provinces.

