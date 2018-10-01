Hafeez returns to Pakistan Test squad after two years out
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday added veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez to an already sizable 17-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Australia.
While the Aussies had picked a standard 15 players for the series that begins October 7, Pakistan had raised a few eyebrows with its squad announcement by naming two more players than their counterparts in their squad.
The Inzamamul Haq-led selection committee today inducted Hafeez into the squad today, taking the roster's strength to 18.
The decision comes as a surprise also because the 37-year-old Hafeez last played the five-day format for Pakistan in 2016, and at his age international cricketers generally tend to focus on the shorter formats.
He must master his revised bowling action so that he is not banned again.
Stupidity has no boundaries!! I cannot believe Inzimamul decision to bring Hafeez back along with Wahab Riaz. Pakistan is definitely going backwards !!
He was dropped from the Asia Cup squad for note being fit, Surprisingly he's now fit for the 5 Day format :)
This is y Pakistan cricket is getting degrading coz management has no clear-cut policy for future.instead they should have invested this home series in youngsters.
That's the bench strength or Plan B for Pakistan - Hafeez, Shoaib, Wahab Riaz etc