Hafeez returns to Pakistan Test squad after two years out

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated October 01, 2018

Hafeez will be a part of the 18-member squad for the Australia Test series. — File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday added veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez to an already sizable 17-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Australia.

While the Aussies had picked a standard 15 players for the series that begins October 7, Pakistan had raised a few eyebrows with its squad announcement by naming two more players than their counterparts in their squad.

The Inzamamul Haq-led selection committee today inducted Hafeez into the squad today, taking the roster's strength to 18.

The decision comes as a surprise also because the 37-year-old Hafeez last played the five-day format for Pakistan in 2016, and at his age international cricketers generally tend to focus on the shorter formats.

Comments (5)

M. Saeed
Oct 01, 2018 02:31pm

He must master his revised bowling action so that he is not banned again.

dean
Oct 01, 2018 02:33pm

Stupidity has no boundaries!! I cannot believe Inzimamul decision to bring Hafeez back along with Wahab Riaz. Pakistan is definitely going backwards !!

Umair Karim
Oct 01, 2018 02:43pm

He was dropped from the Asia Cup squad for note being fit, Surprisingly he's now fit for the 5 Day format :)

Dost
Oct 01, 2018 02:43pm

This is y Pakistan cricket is getting degrading coz management has no clear-cut policy for future.instead they should have invested this home series in youngsters.

ZAKASS
Oct 01, 2018 02:46pm

That's the bench strength or Plan B for Pakistan - Hafeez, Shoaib, Wahab Riaz etc

