Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

FM Qureshi to meet NSA Bolton on visit to White House

Anwar IqbalUpdated October 01, 2018

This file photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US officials during their visit to Islamabad in September.
This file photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US officials during their visit to Islamabad in September.

In addition to his planned meeting with United States (US) Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also hold a meeting with the country's National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton at the White House, Dawn reported on Monday.

Qureshi had arrived in Washington DC on Sunday for talks on bilateral relations with US officials following his trip to New York for the United Nation's General Assembly session. He is expected to meet both, Bolton and Pompeo, on Tuesday.

His first stop is expected to be the White House where he will meet Bolton for talks on untangling Pakistan’s ruffled relations with the US. He will then proceed to the US State Department for his second meeting with the secretary of state.

On Monday, Qureshi will meet Pakistani diplomats and experts to prepare for the crucial talks that are to be held on Tuesday.

Pompeo and Qureshi first met in Islamabad early in September when the US government approached the new Pakistani government to discuss key issues that have strained decades-old ties between the two countries.

In a briefing about his earlier meeting, Pompeo said that, following the election of Prime Minister Imran Khan in July, the US "wanted to get out there at the beginning of his time in an effort to reset the relationship between the two countries".

It was during his Islamabad visit that Pompeo invited the Pakistani foreign minister to visit Washington for further talks.

Pak-US relations and the Afghan dynamic

Speaking to a US radio station over the weekend about the newly-elected government's foreign policy objectives, particularly in regard to the US and Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, the new US envoy for Afghanistan said: “Pakistan says now that it wants to turn a new page, that it wants to help the US with this objective (Afghan reconciliation) that I outlined. And we'll have to see”.

Khalilzad said that the Trump administration was ready to learn from the new Pakistani government about how they wanted to address the main issue, Afghanistan.

When asked about how the two countries would overcome the lack of trust that prevents them from rebuilding ties, he said, “It's not about trust. I mean, we're talking about international politics. Trust is good, but, you know, you have to verify, and that would apply to a lot of states.”

Diplomatic observers in Washington see a genuine desire from both sides to rebuild ties but warn them to move “step by step, tackling the major issues first, if they want progress,” as one of them said.

According to these observers, the most pressing question before the Pakistani and US negotiators will be to determine how to reset ties.

“Will it be a repeat of the same, old rhetoric or something new is also on the plate,” asked an observer adding, “If the Americans continue to ask Pakistan to do more and Pakistan insists that it has already done what the Americans want it to do, where will these talks go?”

The observer was referring to the US position that Pakistan needs to take more concrete steps against those Afghan Taliban — particularly the Haqqani Network — who allegedly use its territory to carry out attacks in Afghanistan.

Pakistan says that it has already eradicated all terrorist hideouts from the tribal areas and attacks in Afghanistan do not originate from Pakistani territory.

The US also wants Pakistan to persuade the Taliban to join the Afghan reconciliation process.

Pakistanis says that they are willing to do so, but there should also be a general reconciliation that improves relations between the US and Pakistan.

“No arming twisting. Normalise relations, expand cooperation and then work together in resolving the Afghan dispute,” said a Pakistani expert on US-Pakistan relations who did not want to be identified.

He argued that in today’s Pakistan, it was no longer possible to ignore public opinion and “unless Americans take steps that have a positive impact on the Pakistani public opinion, there will be no real improvement in bilateral relations”.

Pakistani officials also endorse these views and say that whatever success they achieved in the war against terror, they did so through national consensus and they wanted a similar consensus on US-Pakistan relations.

“The Pakistani people, and not just the government, should see the US as a friend,” one official said.

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Suryakant Agrawal
Oct 01, 2018 10:53am

Meet and do more.

Mohan
Oct 01, 2018 11:03am

Many felt that IK was voted to power mostly by voters who didn't want any relationship with the US.

Taimur
Oct 01, 2018 11:12am

I hope statement regarding Afia Sidique will be part of any such discussion and statement will be issued in this regard

Fayaz
Oct 01, 2018 11:23am

Unofficial visit.

Feroz
Oct 01, 2018 11:24am

Will have to hear "do more".

Emerson
Oct 01, 2018 11:26am

Will return empty handed.

Brian
Oct 01, 2018 11:28am

Mr. Pompeo during his stay in India, along with Indians made anti-Pakistan statement, still Qureshi went.

Umar Makhdumi
Oct 01, 2018 11:34am

Hope that these high-level interactions will pave the way for a peaceful, political and diplomatic end to the seventeen-year old Afghan conflict.

Victor US.
Oct 01, 2018 11:38am

India's relation with two super powers Russia and United States is so strong, nothing can change.

Muneeb Ali
Oct 01, 2018 12:00pm

Now, we have a foreign minister and many developments that happened in recent past apprise us why was it (having a FM) inevitable!

Amit
Oct 01, 2018 12:05pm

I seriously don't understand Pakistan policy, one side all parties of pakistan bashed them and also doesn't want US, on other side diplomats eagerly want to meet everyone of US.

M. Saeed
Oct 01, 2018 12:09pm

The perplexed US is desperately looking for an escape goat to run away from the horrible insult it has received in failures in Afghanistan and, Pakistan must act smart not be the one.

Rehan
Oct 01, 2018 12:09pm

Bolton is the criminal that lied and instigated the Iraq war.

Sid
Oct 01, 2018 12:50pm

This is what a foreign minister should do... Nawaz Sharif government was a complete failure

Moe Qasim
Oct 01, 2018 12:57pm

House Bolton in Game of Thrones, hope SMQ manages to capture Winterfell

