FIA, police told to locate espionage gadgets in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 01, 2018

A file photo of members of the capital police.
A file photo of members of the capital police.

ISLAMABAD: Chair­man of the Senate Standing Com­mittee on Interior Rehman Malik has taken notice of reports that there are several espionage gadgets installed in the Diplomatic Enclave and Constitution Avenue.

Mr Malik has directed the Ministry of Interior to submit a report within the next 10 days over the warning issued by the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board.

The former interior minister has also asked the Federal Investigation Agency and Islamabad police to locate where these gadgets have been installed.

Reportedly, the government has issued an advisory to federal ministers and other officers around the area about these gadgets that are capable of intercepting cellular communications. Ministries were warned not to share classified information using cell phones and instead, use landline communication.

Allegations of spying on top officials and departments in the country are not new, as it has often been claimed in the past that their communications may be bugged.

Senator Malik said that spying, in any country, was a severe violation of security laws. “The government should also take notice of the matter and identify those who are responsible,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2018

Shah
Oct 01, 2018 10:23am

This should be carried out on a regular basis.

