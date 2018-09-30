DAWN.COM

Seven-year-old girl succumbs to injuries sustained from stray bullet in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali September 30, 2018

Children playing at school. — File photo
A seven-year-old girl who had sustained bullet wounds on the premises of a private school in Karachi's Saeedabad area on Friday passed away during treatment today, according to police officials.

The girl was playing in the school's playground with other children when a bullet fired from an unknown direction pierced her shoulder, said Saeedabad SHO Arz Mohammed.

She was initially taken to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi but was later on shifted to National Institute of Child-Health Care, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Sunday, added the officer.

The body was handed over to the girl's relatives after fulfilling legal formalities.

SHO Mohammed said that the police have registered a murder case against unknown suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The police officer further said that an investigation is under way to determine where the bullet was fired from.

