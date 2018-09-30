Woman constable in Islamabad sexually assaulted: police

A female constable was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified individual on Saturday night in Islamabad, police said.

The constable was returning home via the highway at night when someone covered her nose and mouth and she lost consciousness, according to Senior Superintendent Police Amin Bukhari.

She was then allegedly sexually assaulted, after which her attacker left her and fled the scene of the crime, the SSP said. Her official firearm was also recovered from the area.

She was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital where an initial medical examination revealed she had been sexually assaulted by one person, police said.

The SSP confirmed the incident and said a search is underway for the attacker and police will register a case against the assault.