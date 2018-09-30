Man abducts girl for filing rape case against him

SARGODHA: A transporter allegedly kidnapped a girl who filed a case against him for sexually assaulting her after luring her to his house on the pretext of offering her a job as a bus hostess.

The suspect was allegedly pressing the girl’s family to withdraw the case in exchange for Rs500,000. The girl’s mother appealed to the chief minister to help recover her daughter who has been missing for two days.

The mother alleged that a local transporter called her daughter to his residence on the pretext of a job interview where he raped her. When a case was registered against him at Sajid Shaheed police station, the suspect abducted the girl and offered Rs500,000 for withdrawing the case.

The mother alleged that police were favouring the suspect and pressing her to withdraw the case, saying otherwise she would not get her daughter back.

A moharrar at the police station concerned said a case was registered against the transporter and an accomplice under Section 376 of the PPC and police were conducting raids for their arrest. He denied any favour to the suspects.

BUSTED: District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Ali Khan claimed to have busted Shado gang and arrested 26 suspects, including ringleader Shamshad, and recovered cash worth Rs4 million as well as gold jewellery, two cars, four motorcycles, mobile phones and 25 pistols.

Addressing a press conference, the DPO claimed the suspects were involved in three dacoity-cum-murder cases, three blind murder, 19 highway robberies and one police encounter, while some cases of heinous crimes were already registered against them with Bhera police.

The arrested were identified as Shamshad alias Shado, Umar Hayat, Jahanzeb, Umair, Abdul Mueed, Asif, Farooq, Sarfraz, Aamer Sultan, Arif, Aslam Khalid and Kashif among others.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2018