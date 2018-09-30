DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CNG price likely to be increased by Rs22 per kilo

Aamir Shafaat KhanUpdated September 30, 2018

Email

For the first time in the country’s history, the CNG price will reach around Rs105 per kg from Rs 81.70 per kg.— File
For the first time in the country’s history, the CNG price will reach around Rs105 per kg from Rs 81.70 per kg.— File

KARACHI: The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) is likely to be increased by Rs22 per kilogram following the 40 per cent hike in the gas tariff, it emerged on Saturday.

The new price is likely to be implemented from next week after the issuance of a notification regarding hike in gas tariff — Rs980 MMBTU from Rs700 MMBTU — from Oct 1.

For the first time in the country’s history, the CNG price will reach around Rs105 per kg from the current price of Rs 81.70 per kg.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, CNG stakeholders said the industry was continuously facing destabilisation due to the policies of the government since it first resorted to forced loadshedding of three days in a week and now increased the tariff by 40pc.

The proposed gas price increase would result in a lower price differential parity between petrol and CNG besides pushing up public and private transport fares as 70pc of buses were being run on CNG, they added.

The leaders said the determination of the hike in gas price was related to the estimated revenue loss reported by the Sui Southern Gas Company in their public petition presented to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and based on these reports Ogra determined the suggested increase.

They believed that the hike in gas price appeared to be a deliberate plan to convert CNG stations in Sindh, KP and Balochistan to LNG to benefit LNG terminal operators.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Amit
Sep 30, 2018 09:45am

Good Move!!! Bravo Kaptaan.

Shampee
Sep 30, 2018 09:49am

Poor tactics, then the PM will reject it in the end.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 30, 2018

Economic direction?

THE latest round of interest rate hikes administered by the State Bank speaks of ominous trends beneath the surface....
September 30, 2018

Online security

MORE than 50m users of Facebook have been affected by a security breach, according to the company, and many others...
September 30, 2018

Child ‘abductions’

EARLIER this week, an enraged crowd gathered to protest against the abduction of six-year-old Huzaifa in Karachi....
Updated September 29, 2018

Real estate scams

FAR too often, those behind real estate scams in Pakistan manage to evade justice, with investigations — if they...
Updated September 29, 2018

Kashmir violence

VIOLENCE in India-held Kashmir has taken the shape of a recurring nightmare, with no sign of an early end to the...
September 29, 2018

CNG explosion

THE van cylinder explosion that led to the death of two students and injured 10 others in a small town near...