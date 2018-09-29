DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI govt decides to keep petroleum prices unchanged for October

Dawn.comSeptember 29, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes the decision so as not to burden the consumers with the sudden hike in global prices. —File
Prime Minister Imran Khan takes the decision so as not to burden the consumers with the sudden hike in global prices. —File

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government on Saturday decided to keep the prices of petroleum products at their existing rates for the month of October, Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was reportedly taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan so as not to burden the consumers with the sudden hike in prices.

Earlier, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended increasing the prices in view of rising oil prices at the global level.

The international oil prices had increased during September while currency exchange rate has generally remained stable, based on which the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) submitted a summary before the Ministry of Finance calling for an increase in oil prices for October.

Ogra’s working paper for the price increase was based on existing tax rates and average import costs paid by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) during September.

Based on existing rate of general sales tax and petroleum levy, Ogra had worked out the new ex-depot price of high-speed diesel (HSD) at about Rs110, up Rs4 per litre.

Likewise, the ex-depot price of petrol had been proposed at about Rs97 also up by Rs4 per litre.

However, the prime minister approved a ‘no change’ in oil prices and decided that the impact of an increase in international oil prices should not be passed on to the general public.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 29, 2018

Real estate scams

FAR too often, those behind real estate scams in Pakistan manage to evade justice, with investigations — if they...
Updated September 29, 2018

Kashmir violence

VIOLENCE in India-held Kashmir has taken the shape of a recurring nightmare, with no sign of an early end to the...
September 29, 2018

CNG explosion

THE van cylinder explosion that led to the death of two students and injured 10 others in a small town near...
September 28, 2018

Water priorities

THE attention that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving to water issues in the country is a refreshing break from the...
September 28, 2018

‘Triple talaq’ scourge

THE discriminatory practice of ‘triple talaq’ allowing men to instantly end a marriage by just uttering the word...
Updated September 28, 2018

Asia Cup fiasco

Though the Asia Cup fiasco has come as a shock, it must not be made into an excuse to spoil the hard work of the team.