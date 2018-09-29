DAWN.COM

Foreign Minister Qureshi addresses UN General Assembly session in Urdu

Dawn.comUpdated September 29, 2018

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also highlight the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir. —PID/File
Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also highlight the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is currently addressing the general debate of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The foreign minister is speaking in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

According to a tweet message on PTI official account, Foreign Minister will give a strong voice to the will of the people before the world.

He is expected to elaborate the incumbent government’s key policies and strategies vis-à-vis regional and international issues. He will also highlight human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Qureshi will meet also with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

Giving an interview to Al-Jazeera television earlier this week, Qureshi said the new government had inherited strained relations with two key countries — India and the United States — and was working to improve ties with both.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s July 26 peace offer to India, Qureshi said that seeking a constructive dialogue with India was a key component of the new government’s policies.

“What we did…we thought made sense. Two neighbours with outstanding issues, atomic powers. How do you fix things? War is no option. There is no military solution: the only solution is a dialogue,” he had emphasised.

Magnanimous approach
Sep 29, 2018 07:49pm

A very impressive, to the point speech is imminent. Shah Mehmood Qureishi is no doubt a smart diplomat. His speeches are blunt but more paying then sharp.

Biren
Sep 29, 2018 07:59pm

Mr. FM perhaps you have seen the congressional hearing and what Mr. Bred Sherman said there.

Theresa
Sep 29, 2018 09:22pm

In Pakistan, Women, religious minorities, and transgender people faced violent attacks, discrimination, and government persecution, with authorities failing to provide adequate protection or hold perpetrators accountable.

Asif Siddique NY
Sep 29, 2018 09:33pm

FM Qureshi must deliver his talk something that audience believe in and before everyone left for lunch. Pakistan Zindabad.

Zak
Sep 29, 2018 09:35pm

Now we have a proper voice at the International stage. Some people wont like it, but who cares.

Saul Goodman
Sep 29, 2018 09:36pm

Sushma Swaraj has already flayed Pakistan in her speech earlier today. I don't think Mr. Qureshi can recover from that knockout punch by the Indian Foreign Minister.

Asif Siddique NY
Sep 29, 2018 09:37pm

Please check. It appears he has given time during lunch break i.e., 1:00 PM NY time! I'm afraid, we deserve better.

Danish
Sep 29, 2018 09:50pm

Mahmood Quershi is world best Foreign Minister in woeld. UN Delegates are anxiously wating for his speach . Also people in Pakistan are glued with TV to listen him Wish you all the bestFM

Rahim kashmir India
Sep 29, 2018 09:51pm

Indias Iron lady Sushma Swaraj is there to put Indias strong stance at UN.

fawad
Sep 29, 2018 10:06pm

Wish it was IK adressing the UN session instead but SMQ would do just fine.

Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel
Sep 29, 2018 10:14pm

Pakistan should take about the will of Uighurs and Kurdish Muslims against their friends China and Turkey. If you cannot do it then all other arguments fall flat.

Jayant pareek
Sep 29, 2018 10:18pm

and yes what about human rights violations in Baluchistan and in china's ugirars Muslims , ya no comments

S
Sep 29, 2018 10:29pm

Sushma Swaraj has already given justification today in UNGA why India is not talking to Pakistan. Quereshi will be advised to address those concerns.

Hwh
Sep 29, 2018 10:31pm

Only request please talk something new. Don't play the old broken record.

Anil
Sep 29, 2018 10:44pm

Welcome.Include in your speech answers to questions raised by Ms Sushma Swaraj in her speech at UNGA

Waqar
Sep 29, 2018 11:00pm

To become an independent from imperialism; Pakistan must withdraw from UN and IMF fundings

Editorial

