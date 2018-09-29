Foreign Minister Qureshi addresses UN General Assembly session in Urdu

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is currently addressing the general debate of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The foreign minister is speaking in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

According to a tweet message on PTI official account, Foreign Minister will give a strong voice to the will of the people before the world.

He is expected to elaborate the incumbent government’s key policies and strategies vis-à-vis regional and international issues. He will also highlight human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Qureshi will meet also with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

Giving an interview to Al-Jazeera television earlier this week, Qureshi said the new government had inherited strained relations with two key countries — India and the United States — and was working to improve ties with both.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s July 26 peace offer to India, Qureshi said that seeking a constructive dialogue with India was a key component of the new government’s policies.

“What we did…we thought made sense. Two neighbours with outstanding issues, atomic powers. How do you fix things? War is no option. There is no military solution: the only solution is a dialogue,” he had emphasised.