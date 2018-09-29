Foreign Minister Qureshi addresses UN General Assembly session in Urdu
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is currently addressing the general debate of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The foreign minister is speaking in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.
According to a tweet message on PTI official account, Foreign Minister will give a strong voice to the will of the people before the world.
He is expected to elaborate the incumbent government’s key policies and strategies vis-à-vis regional and international issues. He will also highlight human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.
Qureshi will meet also with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.
Giving an interview to Al-Jazeera television earlier this week, Qureshi said the new government had inherited strained relations with two key countries — India and the United States — and was working to improve ties with both.
Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s July 26 peace offer to India, Qureshi said that seeking a constructive dialogue with India was a key component of the new government’s policies.
“What we did…we thought made sense. Two neighbours with outstanding issues, atomic powers. How do you fix things? War is no option. There is no military solution: the only solution is a dialogue,” he had emphasised.
A very impressive, to the point speech is imminent. Shah Mehmood Qureishi is no doubt a smart diplomat. His speeches are blunt but more paying then sharp.
Mr. FM perhaps you have seen the congressional hearing and what Mr. Bred Sherman said there.
In Pakistan, Women, religious minorities, and transgender people faced violent attacks, discrimination, and government persecution, with authorities failing to provide adequate protection or hold perpetrators accountable.
FM Qureshi must deliver his talk something that audience believe in and before everyone left for lunch. Pakistan Zindabad.
Now we have a proper voice at the International stage. Some people wont like it, but who cares.
Sushma Swaraj has already flayed Pakistan in her speech earlier today. I don't think Mr. Qureshi can recover from that knockout punch by the Indian Foreign Minister.
Please check. It appears he has given time during lunch break i.e., 1:00 PM NY time! I'm afraid, we deserve better.
Mahmood Quershi is world best Foreign Minister in woeld. UN Delegates are anxiously wating for his speach . Also people in Pakistan are glued with TV to listen him Wish you all the bestFM
Indias Iron lady Sushma Swaraj is there to put Indias strong stance at UN.
Wish it was IK adressing the UN session instead but SMQ would do just fine.
Pakistan should take about the will of Uighurs and Kurdish Muslims against their friends China and Turkey. If you cannot do it then all other arguments fall flat.
and yes what about human rights violations in Baluchistan and in china's ugirars Muslims , ya no comments
Sushma Swaraj has already given justification today in UNGA why India is not talking to Pakistan. Quereshi will be advised to address those concerns.
Only request please talk something new. Don't play the old broken record.
Welcome.Include in your speech answers to questions raised by Ms Sushma Swaraj in her speech at UNGA
To become an independent from imperialism; Pakistan must withdraw from UN and IMF fundings