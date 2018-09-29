DAWN.COM

Foreign Minister Qureshi to address UN General Assembly session tonight at 10pm

Dawn.comUpdated September 29, 2018

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also highlight the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir. —PID/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is scheduled to address the general debate of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York tonight, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister's address will be at around 10pm, Pakistan time.

According to a tweet message on PTI official account, Foreign Minister will give a strong voice to the will of the people before the world.

He is expected to elaborate the incumbent government’s key policies and strategies vis-à-vis regional and international issues. He will also highlight human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Qureshi will meet also with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

