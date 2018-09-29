DAWN.COM

Staff of 2 Abbottabad police stations suspended for turning away rape victim

Rashid JavedUpdated September 29, 2018

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Salahuddin Khan Mehsud has ordered the suspension of 11 police officials, including station house officers and clerks, of two police stations in Abbottabad district for allegedly refusing to lodge a rape case, DawnNews TV reported on Saturday.

The district police officer (DPO) of Abbottabad executed the IG's orders, issued after Mehsud received a complaint from a rape victim.

The woman had told the IG that she had been kidnapped from Sahiwal, raped, and abandoned in Abbottabad.

The victim had first approached the Mirpur police station to register a first information report (FIR) of the abduction and rape, but was turned away by officers present there, who told her to instead lodge a case in Havelian police station, located at a distance of 12 kilometres.

She was handed over to a truck driver, who was told to drive her to Havelian. According to the victim, she was sexually assaulted by the truck driver as well.

When she finally arrived at Havelian police station, the station house officer there also refused to register a case.

The woman then came to the IG KP to report the incident, who directed the DPO to suspend the staff of both Mirpur and Havelian police stations and form a high-level committee to hold an investigation of the matter.

Maqbool Arshad
Sep 29, 2018 06:52pm

Is this merit based and properly trained Police. Someone from Out of town and helpless and this is the way to treat her. These officers need to be made example and opportunity for training and accountability. Thank to the IG who so far has done bare minimum.

ExPat
Sep 29, 2018 06:56pm

Disgusting and inhumane.

I hope that they throw the culprits and enablers in jail to rot - no mercy.

My prayers and wishes with the poor victim.

