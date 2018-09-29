DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No plan to go for IMF bailout instantly: Asad Umar

AgenciesUpdated September 29, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar is addressing media after inaugurating an Export Display Centre at ICCI on Friday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar is addressing media after inaugurating an Export Display Centre at ICCI on Friday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Friday said that the government had no plan to go for a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) instantly to get fresh loans.

Talking to media after addressing the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Umar said that an IMF team is here on a routine review visit, carried out after completion of a programme. However, he said that whenever Pakistan would need to start a new programme with the IMF, the current negotiations would act as a base for it.

Read: Is IMF avoidable?

Earlier, while addressing businessmen, the minister said that the government was working to separate the tax policy and tax connection functions as part of tax reforms to facilitate the taxpayers.

“Tax policy board would be formed in which the business community would be given representation.” he added.

The minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Export Display Centre building of the ICCI.

He urged the chamber to develop a master economic plan for Islamabad, keeping in view the natural endowments of this region and share it with the government.

He said the ICCI should also prepare recommendations to guide the government regarding types of industries that should be set up in the planned special economic zone in Islamabad.

He pointed out that Islamabad has good potential for information and communications technology (ICT) industry as 27 higher education institutes were already producing IT professionals in the federal capital.

Asad Umar also added that the government was working on a plan to provide 100 million gallons of water per day to Islamabad that would resolve water shortage issue and would also benefit the local industry in Islamabad. He assured that the government would cooperate with the ICCI for a new industrial estate in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI, Sheikh Amir Waheed, said that Islamabad was in dire need of a new industrial estate, as there was no further space in the available industrial estates for setting up new industries. He urged that the government should provide suitable land in the capital for this project.

He said almost 90 per cent issues of trade and industry were related to Central Development Authority’s (CDA) jurisdiction and the government should appoint the president ICCI as a member of the CDA board for smooth resolution of key issues of business community.Separately, a delegation of chief executive officers of Islamic banking institutions met the finance minister and briefed him on the Islamic banking sector.

Mr Umar assured them that the government was committed to promoting Islamic banking and would help resolve issues besides ensuring a level playing field for all the players.

Meezan Bank President Irfan Siddique said that the sector has grown by 35pc since its inception in 2005 and highlighted the obstacles faced by the sector impeding its growth.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Let the past be just that

Let the past be just that

Due process cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political rivalries or vendettas. It is every Pakistani’s right, and

Editorial

September 29, 2018

Real estate scams

FAR too often, those behind real estate scams in Pakistan manage to evade justice, with investigations — if they...
September 29, 2018

Kashmir violence

VIOLENCE in India-held Kashmir has taken the shape of a recurring nightmare, with no sign of an early end to the...
September 29, 2018

CNG explosion

THE van cylinder explosion that led to the death of two students and injured 10 others in a small town near...
September 28, 2018

Water priorities

THE attention that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving to water issues in the country is a refreshing break from the...
September 28, 2018

‘Triple talaq’ scourge

THE discriminatory practice of ‘triple talaq’ allowing men to instantly end a marriage by just uttering the word...
Updated September 28, 2018

Asia Cup fiasco

Though the Asia Cup fiasco has come as a shock, it must not be made into an excuse to spoil the hard work of the team.