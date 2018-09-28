Committees formed to probe death of student at Rawalpindi college

The Punjab Higher Education Department on Friday ordered the creation of two committees to probe the death of a 20-year-old university student whose body was found in a hostel in Rawalpindi's Government Post-Graduate College for Girls on Friday.

Urooj Fatima had on Thursday night allegedly complained to a hostel warden that she was feeling unwell, according to sources within the institution. The source claimed that Fatima had died to the negligence of the college administration.

After the student's body was found, fear spread among residents of the hostel, and students at the college began protesting and chanting slogans against the college administration.

The college principal, Dr Alia Sohail Khan, denied reports that Fatima had asked to be taken to the hospital.

Addressing a press conference today, she said that the deceased student's family members had said that she had a heart condition.

She added that the college administration is with the student's family and would provide them any support they need.

Dr Khan said that Fatima's body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

"Whatever is found in the medical report, on the basis of that, whoever is responsible will be punished," she said, adding that there have previously been incorrect reports about the college and that there is pressure from parents to admit children into hostels.

Deputy Director of Colleges Sher Ahmed Satti said that the secretary for the Punjab Higher Education Department had taken notice of Fatima's death and two separate committees have been created to probe the matter. He said that a legal investigation would be carried out.

The New Town Station House Officer (SHO) told DawnNewsTV that Fatima was not murdered but had died of natural causes.

Inspector Mirza Javed said that her body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination which would reveal the real cause of the death.

The preliminary examination report compiled by officials at Holy Family Hospital said that Fatima had died of natural causes and no marks of torture or bites from venomous animals were found on her body.

Samples were collected for further examination and testing.