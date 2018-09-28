DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Authorities recover 12 more vehicles allegedly belonging to Qatari royals

Shakeel QararUpdated September 28, 2018

Email

The luxury vehicles recovered by authorities in Islamabad.
The luxury vehicles recovered by authorities in Islamabad.
12 vehicles were recovered by the authorities from the premises of a warehouse in Islamabad. —DawnNewsTV
12 vehicles were recovered by the authorities from the premises of a warehouse in Islamabad. —DawnNewsTV

The authorities in Islamabad on Friday recovered 12 luxury vehicles allegedly belonging to the Qatari royal family from outside and within a warehouse located on Kuri Road, DawnNewsTV reported.

Initially, the Islamabad police recovered two vehicles from outside a warehouse located on Kuri Road in the federal capital — which they handed over to customs officials. Later in the day, officials belonging to the intelligence arm of the Customs Department raided the warehouse and found 10 more cars from inside.

"The cars were recovered in mysterious circumstances within the jurisdiction of the Bani Gala police station," a police official told DawnNewsTV.

The police claim that Irfan Siddiqui, the warehouse manager, confirmed that the cars belong to the Qatari royal family.

Earlier this week, at least 21 non-custom paid luxury vehicles — all belonging to the Qatari royal family — were recovered from the parking lot of a dairy farm in Rawat owned by Saifur Rehman, a former chairman of the now-defunct Ehtesaab Bureau.

The 21 vehicles were part of a batch of 50 cars imported by Qatari royals three years ago for hunting purposes. The remaining vehicles are suspected to be in the use of prominent personalities, customs officials had told DawnNewsTV.

The import duty applicable on all 50 cars had been waived for a period of three months by the PML-N government via a statutory regulatory order. However, the duty was never paid and the cars never returned to Qatar, a Customs Department official had said.

Moreover, the Qatar Embassy in Islamabad had confirmed the ownership of the cars recovered from the dairy farm.

The Customs Department suspects that some of the vehicles belonging to the Qatari royal family had been in the use of the Sharif family.

At least one of the cars was recovered from Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, DawnNewsTV had reported.

The driver of the vehicle, who was arrested when the car was seized, had provided the tip-off about the location of the other vehicles which were discovered at the dairy farm.

According to an initial investigation conducted by customs intelligence, 330 cars have been brought into the country since 2012 under the safety of the cover that diplomatic immunity provides. Of these, 50 cars were returned whereas 280 cars were still in Pakistan.

Today's discovery brings the total number of cars recovered this week to 33.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Kashmir challenge

The Kashmir challenge

Armed struggle and resistance against illegal military occupation and repression are not terror.

Editorial

September 28, 2018

Water priorities

THE attention that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving to water issues in the country is a refreshing break from the...
September 28, 2018

‘Triple talaq’ scourge

THE discriminatory practice of ‘triple talaq’ allowing men to instantly end a marriage by just uttering the word...
Updated September 28, 2018

Asia Cup fiasco

Though the Asia Cup fiasco has come as a shock, it must not be made into an excuse to spoil the hard work of the team.
September 27, 2018

Strengthening Nacta

THE National Counter Terrorism Authority is a good idea that has been poorly developed and executed. Created in ...
Updated September 27, 2018

Trump’s UNGA speech

Trump’s second speech as US president at the UN General Assembly will be remembered — but for all the wrong reasons.
September 27, 2018

Right to childhood

A RECENT policy brief by the Centre for Reproductive Rights and the National Commission for Human Rights highlighted...