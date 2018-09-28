Ind v Ban: Bangladesh squander strong start, lose fourth wicket

DAWN.COM

Bangladesh's Liton Das plays a shot during the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh. — AP
Bangladesh's Liton Das plays a shot during the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh. — AP

Bangladesh are 139-4 after 28 overs against India in the final of the Asia Cup 2018, being played at the the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das opened the innings for Bangladesh, whereas Bhuveshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah shared the new ball for India.

While the Indian pace pair's opening spells had almost always troubled opposing pairs in the tournament, Hasan and Das had few such problems.

Das, in particular, seemed in fine nick, smacking Kumar for back-to-back boundaries in the 4th over, which forced Indian captain Rohit Sharma to introduced spin earlier than he'd have liked.

By the end of 5 overs, Bangladesh were 33-0 and looking quite comfortable.

Das went after Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over, launching him for two maximums and accelerate the scoring.The usually reliable Bumrah was also struggling against the Bangla basher; he was hit for a four in the 9th.

Yuzvendra Chahal drops a catch after a shot played by Bangladesh's Liton Das — AP
Yuzvendra Chahal drops a catch after a shot played by Bangladesh's Liton Das — AP

With Das on a roll, Hasan did the right thing by playing the facilitator rather than attempting to replicate what his partner was doing so well on the other hand.

At the end of the 10th over, Bangladesh were 65-0, with Das having raced to 47 off just 31 balls.

Following a brief lull, Das struck Jadeja for a 4 to open the 12 over — bowled by Ravindra Jadeja — before being dropped by Chahal two balls later.

Hasan drove Kuldeep Yadav for a four in the 15th, at the end of which the scoreboard read 86-0.

Das edged one to the third-man boundary to bring up Bangladesh's 100 in the 18th over, following which the teams took a drinks break.

Das played two fantastic sweep shots in the 20th over bowled by Jadeja and entered his 80s but the next over saw his opening partner Hasan depart as Indian finally found the elusive breakthrough.

Imrul Kayes walked in to join Das but his stay at the crease didn't last long as Chahal trapped him in front of the wickets in the 24th over. Kayes took the review but the umpire's call was upheld.

At the halfway mark, Bangladesh were 133-2, reeling from the twin setbacks but still confident of posting a sizable total.

Line-ups

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt.), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Satish
Sep 28, 2018 04:12pm

Best of luck India

Arun-KS
Sep 28, 2018 04:17pm

where is Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) for prediction.

ga
Sep 28, 2018 04:19pm

Go BD!

Ahmed
Sep 28, 2018 04:26pm

India reads the pitch in Dubai right.

simpson
Sep 28, 2018 04:26pm

all the best India. beta ko do baar haraya diya ab pothe ki baari hai

ansari
Sep 28, 2018 04:26pm

Why we are following this dada pota fight? The cup is over for us :(

Everyone is Dr.
Sep 28, 2018 04:28pm

India ....India

ABCD
Sep 28, 2018 04:31pm

Best of luck to both India and BD. Who ever will play better today will win. Not necessary to get depressed and spend few sleepless nights on losing the game or go on chest thumping on winning it. Play with sportsman spirits and forget once it is over.

Rao
Sep 28, 2018 04:32pm

Bangladesh will be steamrolled

Dr. Salaria malaria
Sep 28, 2018 04:37pm

Good wishes to India from my friend zak...

Chinpaksaddique
Sep 28, 2018 04:38pm

I want both of them to loose. It will be a draw

khabboo
Sep 28, 2018 04:41pm

Good luck to both teams.

Cricketer
Sep 28, 2018 04:43pm

Where is Dr. Salaria Malaria..? Missing his dialogue 'hang on tough green shirt'..

ISHIKA
Sep 28, 2018 04:47pm

There should have been a Pakistan Afghanistan playoff for the 3rd and 4th spot

Alex
Sep 28, 2018 04:52pm

Pakistan will take the cup...

wweeee
Sep 28, 2018 04:53pm

As an Indian, i'm telling you, India will lose this. Arrogant india chose bowling. India will lose

Mahendra
Sep 28, 2018 04:55pm

Let us hope the best wins.and the game is played in a good spirit . Winning and loosing is a part of human life.

Akash
Sep 28, 2018 05:04pm

India ki nice dhulai ho rahi hai... :-D

Sagar
Sep 28, 2018 05:14pm

BD seem to have a leaf out of Shehzad's book. They are already off to a flier. Generally for finals they roll out a batting surface. So no doubt this is going to be a high scoring contest. However team bowling second may have a slight advantage as the ball starts gripping a bit. If India doesn't remove Liton Das now, they are staring down at a big total.

This match has all the ingredients of a good final.

Raja Farhat Abbas
Sep 28, 2018 05:25pm

Bangladesh all the way.!!

Nomansland
Sep 28, 2018 05:32pm

BD seems to be playing better than Pak at the moment... Tough opponent indeed... Was sceptical at first but now I'm convinced they deserve to be in the finals !!

ALI6
Sep 28, 2018 05:32pm

Go East Pakistan!

India bihari
Sep 28, 2018 05:33pm

You guys can support india too

Asad
Sep 28, 2018 05:41pm

It would be great match between two evenly matched teams India and Bangaldesh.

Ubuntu
Sep 28, 2018 05:44pm

@ALI6 Don't speak loudly, else BD can be volatile while returning.

desi dimag
Sep 28, 2018 05:47pm

Bangladesh is playing good. Hope a great match.

Abdul
Sep 28, 2018 05:49pm

Bangladesh win or lose. Pakistan stand with Bangladesh.

Mirza Mahmud, Dhaka
Sep 28, 2018 05:55pm

@Dr. Salaria malaria Bangladesh nowadays is ahead of both Pakistan and India in many areas. Hopefully even in cricket.

Dr. Malaria
Sep 28, 2018 05:56pm

Dark green shirts are going great. Keep it up and hang on tough!

Sohail
Sep 28, 2018 05:56pm

@Satish best of luck bangla brothers.

Naqvi
Sep 28, 2018 06:01pm

New Asian champions today

Akash
Sep 28, 2018 06:08pm

Now Bangladesh best pair on pitch. Looks like India will manage this match.

Anonymouseeeee
Sep 28, 2018 06:10pm

Good luck Bengladesh.

From Pakistan.

