Ind v Ban: Questionable decision sees danger man Das depart

Dawn.comUpdated September 28, 2018

Bangladesh batsman Liton Das plays a shot as Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. — AFP
Bangladesh batsman Liton Das celebrates after scoring a century. — AFP
Bangladesh batsman Liton Das plays a shot as Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) looks on. — AFP
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal (C) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes. — AFP
Bangladesh are 209-7 after 46 overs against India in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das opened the innings for Bangladesh, whereas Bhuveshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah shared the new ball for India.

While the Indian pace pair's opening spells had almost always troubled opposing pairs in the tournament, Hasan and Das had few such problems.

Bangladesh's Liton Das plays a shot during the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh. — AP
Das, in particular, seemed in fine nick, smacking Kumar for back-to-back boundaries in the 4th over, which forced Indian captain Rohit Sharma to introduced spin earlier than he'd have liked.

By the end of 5 overs, Bangladesh were 33-0 and looking quite comfortable.

Das went after Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over, launching him for two maximums and accelerate the scoring.The usually reliable Bumrah was also struggling against the Bangla basher; he was hit for a four in the 9th.

With Das on a roll, Hasan did the right thing by playing the facilitator rather than attempting to replicate what his partner was doing so well on the other hand.

Yuzvendra Chahal drops a catch after a shot played by Bangladesh's Liton Das — AP
At the end of the 10th over, Bangladesh were 65-0, with Das having raced to 47 off just 31 balls.

Following a brief lull, Das struck Jadeja for a 4 to open the 12 over — bowled by Ravindra Jadeja — before being dropped by Chahal two balls later.

Hasan drove Kuldeep Yadav for a four in the 15th, at the end of which the scoreboard read 86-0.

Das edged one to the third-man boundary to bring up Bangladesh's 100 in the 18th over, following which the teams took a drinks break.

Das played two fantastic sweep shots in the 20th over bowled by Jadeja and entered his 80s but the next over saw his opening partner Hasan depart as Indian finally found the elusive breakthrough.

Bangladesh batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India. — AFP
Imrul Kayes walked in to join Das but his stay at the crease didn't last long as Chahal trapped him in front of the wickets in the 24th over. Kayes took the review but the umpire's call was upheld.

At the halfway mark, Bangladesh were 133-2, reeling from the twin setbacks but still confident of posting a sizable total.

However, their optimism flailed some more in the 27th and 28th minute when the in-form Musfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun both departed to leave their side reeling.

Das brought up his maiden ODI century in the 29th over but the job was far from done; his side needed him to carry the bat.

Bangladesh batsman Liton Das celebrates after scoring a century. — AFP
The burden to carry on increased on Das some more in the 33rd over when Bangladesh lost their fifth wicket, this time Mahmudullah the one to depart.

Das and Soumya Sarkar plugged the leak and batted responsibly for the next seven overs, taking the score to 178-5 at the end of 40 overs.

The centurion's brilliant 121-run innings (off 117 balls) finally came to an end in the 41st over when he was stumped out by Yadav.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who ruled in the bowler's favour despite there being considerable visual evidence to give the benefit of the doubt to Das.

Yadav was hit for a six in the 43rd over by Moshrafe Mortaza, who then tried to repeat the trick but instead fell for the bowler's repeat trick: a stumping dismissal.

Line-ups

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt.), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Comments (63)

1000 characters
Satish
Sep 28, 2018 04:12pm

Best of luck India

Arun-KS
Sep 28, 2018 04:17pm

where is Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) for prediction.

ga
Sep 28, 2018 04:19pm

Go BD!

Ahmed
Sep 28, 2018 04:26pm

India reads the pitch in Dubai right.

simpson
Sep 28, 2018 04:26pm

all the best India. beta ko do baar haraya diya ab pothe ki baari hai

ansari
Sep 28, 2018 04:26pm

Why we are following this dada pota fight? The cup is over for us :(

Everyone is Dr.
Sep 28, 2018 04:28pm

India ....India

ABCD
Sep 28, 2018 04:31pm

Best of luck to both India and BD. Who ever will play better today will win. Not necessary to get depressed and spend few sleepless nights on losing the game or go on chest thumping on winning it. Play with sportsman spirits and forget once it is over.

Rao
Sep 28, 2018 04:32pm

Bangladesh will be steamrolled

Dr. Salaria malaria
Sep 28, 2018 04:37pm

Good wishes to India from my friend zak...

Chinpaksaddique
Sep 28, 2018 04:38pm

I want both of them to loose. It will be a draw

khabboo
Sep 28, 2018 04:41pm

Good luck to both teams.

Cricketer
Sep 28, 2018 04:43pm

Where is Dr. Salaria Malaria..? Missing his dialogue 'hang on tough green shirt'..

ISHIKA
Sep 28, 2018 04:47pm

There should have been a Pakistan Afghanistan playoff for the 3rd and 4th spot

Alex
Sep 28, 2018 04:52pm

Pakistan will take the cup...

wweeee
Sep 28, 2018 04:53pm

As an Indian, i'm telling you, India will lose this. Arrogant india chose bowling. India will lose

Mahendra
Sep 28, 2018 04:55pm

Let us hope the best wins.and the game is played in a good spirit . Winning and loosing is a part of human life.

Akash
Sep 28, 2018 05:04pm

India ki nice dhulai ho rahi hai... :-D

Sagar
Sep 28, 2018 05:14pm

BD seem to have a leaf out of Shehzad's book. They are already off to a flier. Generally for finals they roll out a batting surface. So no doubt this is going to be a high scoring contest. However team bowling second may have a slight advantage as the ball starts gripping a bit. If India doesn't remove Liton Das now, they are staring down at a big total.

This match has all the ingredients of a good final.

Raja Farhat Abbas
Sep 28, 2018 05:25pm

Bangladesh all the way.!!

Nomansland
Sep 28, 2018 05:32pm

BD seems to be playing better than Pak at the moment... Tough opponent indeed... Was sceptical at first but now I'm convinced they deserve to be in the finals !!

ALI6
Sep 28, 2018 05:32pm

Go East Pakistan!

India bihari
Sep 28, 2018 05:33pm

You guys can support india too

Asad
Sep 28, 2018 05:41pm

It would be great match between two evenly matched teams India and Bangaldesh.

Ubuntu
Sep 28, 2018 05:44pm

@ALI6 Don't speak loudly, else BD can be volatile while returning.

desi dimag
Sep 28, 2018 05:47pm

Bangladesh is playing good. Hope a great match.

Abdul
Sep 28, 2018 05:49pm

Bangladesh win or lose. Pakistan stand with Bangladesh.

Mirza Mahmud, Dhaka
Sep 28, 2018 05:55pm

@Dr. Salaria malaria Bangladesh nowadays is ahead of both Pakistan and India in many areas. Hopefully even in cricket.

Dr. Malaria
Sep 28, 2018 05:56pm

Dark green shirts are going great. Keep it up and hang on tough!

Sohail
Sep 28, 2018 05:56pm

@Satish best of luck bangla brothers.

Naqvi
Sep 28, 2018 06:01pm

New Asian champions today

Akash
Sep 28, 2018 06:08pm

Now Bangladesh best pair on pitch. Looks like India will manage this match.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 28, 2018 06:14pm

Excellent batting display by Bangladesh openers.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 28, 2018 06:31pm

Great opening partnership by Bangladesh

Zak
Sep 28, 2018 06:31pm

I predict BD will win the cup and India will be all out within 100 runs.

Raha
Sep 28, 2018 06:32pm

@ga Go where!!! Already 4 down.

Sam
Sep 28, 2018 06:32pm

Bangla will win this today.

Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India)
Sep 28, 2018 06:35pm

My prediction for the day is Bangladesh will score around 240-250. India will find it tough to chase this score against charged up Bangladeshis if they don't get a good opening partnership.

I am betting my chips on Bangladesh for the day!

Shekhar
Sep 28, 2018 06:36pm

I doubt pak wud hav played like this the way bd are playing...Final became interesting bcoz of liton das...Both hav fare chance to win

kashmir India
Sep 28, 2018 06:42pm

Its a skill VS Aggression.

Pakistan, Bangladesh having aggression, but Skills are not consistent.

Aggression can gives you FLUKE.

Wahab
Sep 28, 2018 06:42pm

@wweeee Why is choosing bowling arrogance?? In that case how come your ‘humble’ Pakistani team lost after choosing to bat?

Usman
Sep 28, 2018 06:45pm

@Akash this is the thing. India does so well because it has plan a, plan b, plan c, plan d and so on. The management has a thesis of plans which are implemented if one plan doesn't work. I back them to go deep into next years world cup.

Point blnk
Sep 28, 2018 06:45pm

It's spin magic working for India..again.

Kashmiri
Sep 28, 2018 06:52pm

Best of Luck ,Bangladesh .Well wishes from Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dost
Sep 28, 2018 06:53pm

@Zak dude don't compare India with Pakistan.

Immz khan
Sep 28, 2018 06:53pm

This Bangladesh team is nothing but a useless hurdle in between the India and Pakistan clash. I am not understand why pak team is not take them lightly as Indians taking them on an mannar of take it easy way.

Sachin
Sep 28, 2018 06:54pm

@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) Took you long enough for the guess! May you be proven wrong.

Kashmiri
Sep 28, 2018 06:56pm

@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) well Wishes to Bangladesh from Indian occupied JK ,Baramullah.Bangladesh will win and it is win of JK against india.

Shekhar
Sep 28, 2018 07:00pm

Bd team r ruining effort of opener and good start... Such opportunity cud have won them match, but they r failing to capitalize

Kamal
Sep 28, 2018 07:20pm

@Zak - You are second to None. LoL.

akash
Sep 28, 2018 07:21pm

@Kashmiri let sport be sport please

Waytogo
Sep 28, 2018 07:23pm

@Zak If only wishes were horses...LoL!

Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India)
Sep 28, 2018 07:24pm

My prediction for today: India will beat BD by 8 wickets inside 45 overs. Either Sharma or Dhawan will score a century.

Gourishankar
Sep 28, 2018 07:25pm

@Zak We are not like the sub-standard Pakistan cricket team.

DejaVu
Sep 28, 2018 07:26pm

1st 20 Overs Bangladesh Played Like India Then Next 20 Overs Bangladesh Played Like Bangladesh

Nomansland
Sep 28, 2018 07:28pm

@akash Pretty sure he is from Pakistan !!

Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India)
Sep 28, 2018 07:28pm

Sone one has used my name for an incorrect prediction earlier today.

Rajput
Sep 28, 2018 07:28pm

Man they are falling like house of cards, I am living it.

Waytogo
Sep 28, 2018 07:28pm

Questionable decision?? Ok..what happened to the 2 decisions that went against India when they played Afg? Come on this is nauseating!

Cricketer
Sep 28, 2018 07:31pm

Nothing was questionable in that stumping decision. It was a simple out.

Instinct
Sep 28, 2018 07:32pm

@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) you are spot on again ! Quite close. Do you tell us on what basis is your prediction? Amazing

LILLY
Sep 28, 2018 07:36pm

Questionable decision it seems. Really, Pakistan can't get over their obsession with India. Get a life guys. You are knocked out.

Harmony-1©
Sep 28, 2018 07:38pm

@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) Your prediction is wrong ,India will be all out within 25overs.

