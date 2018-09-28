COAS confirms death sentences of 11 hardcore terrorists: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, according to the army's media wing.

The convicts were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, destruction of an educational institution and killing of innocent civilians, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The convicted terrorists were involved in the killing of 69 people — 49 civilians and 20 uniform persons — and injuring 148 others.

Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession. A special military court had awarded death sentence to these convicts, added ISPR. The court also awarded imprisonment to four convicts.

Details of convictions provided by ISPR are as follows:

Ain Ullah s/o Bashar Khan

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist commander Jamshed by designing and preparing a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device for a terrorist attack at Suikarno Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Peshawar. The blast resulted in the death of 48 people and injuries to 109 others.

The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death penalty.

Naik Wali s/o Gul Mir Khan

He is a member of a proscribed organisation. The convict was involved in attacking armed forces and LEA personnel. He had participated in the killing of Lieutenant Umar Javed, Subedar Mohammad Mohsin, Havildar Amir Mohammad along with three other soldiers and injuring 14 others.

The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Fazal Manan s/o Abdul Khanan

He is a member of a proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist Shina Fiaz Ullah, a suicide bomber, to attack Saddar Police Station Kohat. Constable Khurshid Ahmed, Constable Mohammad Noor, and Constable Fayaz ul Husnain had lost their lives in the attack. The blast had also affected five others. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Rehmat Zada s/o Saif Ur Rehman

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces and LEAs. He was held responsible for the death of Havildar Musaver Khan, Sepoy Sohail Iqbal, Constable Fazal Malik in terrorist attacks.

He was also found in possession of firearms. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Zaid Mohammad s/o Yousaf Hussain

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking personnel of the armed forces, killing Havildar Mohammad Yar and two soldiers.

The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Naimat Ullah s/o Atta Ullah

He is a member of a proscribed organisation. He was held responsible for attacking the armed forces of Pakistan. He had killed Sepoy Mohammad Rafique and injured Major Mohammad Akmal Hayat along with nine other soldiers.

The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Maseen Zada s/o Noor Farrest

The convict is a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of the Rubicon College Gulibagh (Swat) and attacking the armed forces of Pakistan. He was held responsible for the death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to Major Abdul Qayyum along with two soldiers.

He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Mohammad Rehman s/o Abdul Rahim

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs, killing Police Constable Mushtaq Ahmed, and injuring two other police officials and a civilian.

The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Azmat Ullah s/o Suleman

The convict is a member of a proscribed organisation. He was found involved in attacking the personnel of armed forces. He was held responsible for the death of Sepoy Asal Jan and injuries to another soldier.

The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Mohammad Raqeem s/o Fazal Janan

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was held responsible for attacking LEAs, which resulted in the death of Police Constable Manzoor Khan and injuries to another official.

The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Ikram Khan s/o Khan Zada

The convict is a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing a civilian, Abdul Rehman, a member of a village defence committee. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.