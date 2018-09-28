SC to conduct 2014 APS carnage hearing on Oct 5

The Supreme Court on Friday set October 5 as the date for the suo motu hearing of the 2014 Army Public School carnage in Peshawar.

Notices were sent to the attorney general and advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among others. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will preside over the three-member SC bench.

In the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history, 131 schoolchildren and 10 other people were killed when heavily armed militants stormed the APS on Dec 16, 2014.

The top judge had taken a suo motu notice of the matter in April when parents of some martyred students, including mothers, approached him while he was hearing other cases in Peshawar.

In May, the SC had ordered an inquiry into the APS carnage through a judicial commission comprising a judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

A judicial inquiry into the APS massacre was a longstanding demand of the parents. Parents in the courtroom during the May order said that they had been demanding justice for over three years and had put forward their request for a judicial inquiry at different forums.