SC to conduct 2014 APS carnage hearing on Oct 5

Haseeb BhattiUpdated September 28, 2018

This file photo shows relatives of a victim grieve after the 2014 Army Public School attack in Peshawar.

The Supreme Court on Friday set October 5 as the date for the suo motu hearing of the 2014 Army Public School carnage in Peshawar.

Notices were sent to the attorney general and advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among others. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will preside over the three-member SC bench.

In the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history, 131 schoolchildren and 10 other people were killed when heavily armed militants stormed the APS on Dec 16, 2014.

The top judge had taken a suo motu notice of the matter in April when parents of some martyred students, including mothers, approached him while he was hearing other cases in Peshawar.

In May, the SC had ordered an inquiry into the APS carnage through a judicial commission comprising a judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

A judicial inquiry into the APS massacre was a longstanding demand of the parents. Parents in the courtroom during the May order said that they had been demanding justice for over three years and had put forward their request for a judicial inquiry at different forums.

Ali Sabir
Sep 28, 2018 01:33pm

The dead will never rest until all is known about the attackers and planners.

Khan
Sep 28, 2018 01:38pm

Nation cant forget that incident.... on the other hand, Government is working on proposal for giving Pakistani Nationality to Afghans....

M. Saeed
Sep 28, 2018 02:14pm

A nostalgic reminder picture above, of the horrible APS attack of 2014! Are they not our mothers and sisters? Is their grief not equally ours as well? Where are those big talking official sympathisers now? Although the then PM had immediately made and appointed a National Action Plan to respond and take action to counter and arrest all such activities of terrorists in the country but, so far the big talks are just talks. NACTA and all other high sounding bodies associated with implementing tasks of the Plan, are just the usual bureaucratic bottle necks and nothing more. That is why the Honorable CJP has to take suo motu action to deal with the matter himself. Let us see what we get out of this last resort action.

