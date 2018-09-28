DAWN.COM

Corbyn says UK will recognise Palestine if Labour Party elected: reports

Dawn.comSeptember 28, 2018

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, gives a press conference after the meeting with senior EU officials in Brussels after warning he may oppose any Brexit deal negotiated by the London government, at Berlaymont building on September 27, 2018. ─ AFP
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, gives a press conference after the meeting with senior EU officials in Brussels after warning he may oppose any Brexit deal negotiated by the London government, at Berlaymont building on September 27, 2018. ─ AFP

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, while addressing an annual party conference on Wednesday, said Labour "will recognise a Palestinian state as soon as we take office", Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

According to the report, Corbyn said that the Labour Party was in favour of a two-state solution, and said that "the continuing occupation, the expansion of illegal settlements and the imprisonment of Palestinian children are an outrage."

During the conference, party members also passed a motion criticising Israel, as a senior lawmaker warned that the party must root out anti-Semitism.

Since Corbyn’s election as Labour leader, allegations of anti-Semitism in the party have grown. Some in the party have claimed that Corbyn, a longtime critic of Israeli actions against the Palestinians, has allowed abuse to go unchecked.

Corbyn maintains that "there is no place whatsoever for anti-Semitism in our society."

"There has to be a peace process, and there has to be a right of the Palestinian people to live in peace, as well as the right of Israel [to live in peace]," he said earlier this year.

According to Haaretz, Labour Party Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Emily Thornberry said that the party must kick out "sickening individuals who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people."

Sane
Sep 28, 2018 11:40am

A true liberal party.. unlike our pseudo-liberals.

M. Saeed
Sep 28, 2018 12:00pm

Let us hope his party wins and helps Palestinians get their long awaited freedom.

Masood
Sep 28, 2018 12:01pm

Labor party will win.

Dilruba
Sep 28, 2018 12:17pm

It doesn’t matter Corbyn recognises or not, It is Trump decision which matter most

Ahsan Gul
Sep 28, 2018 12:22pm

As long Muslim countries are not united particularly KSA and UAE nothing is going to happen.

Love Pakistan
Sep 28, 2018 12:24pm

Your wisdom is an asset for UK. Well done. We will support you and your party if your govt is elected

Himmat
Sep 28, 2018 12:34pm

So sad that even in UK, leaders have to appease communities do vote. I feel Chinese system is much better.

Ayesha
Sep 28, 2018 01:09pm

Corbyn would be arguably a good British leader but will the British Establishment allow him , with his open left wing ideals, to ever become PM? I doubt it.

ABE
Sep 28, 2018 01:15pm

It may happen sooner than we expect. Teresa May is on her last leg, (literally) in her negotiations with EU. Brexit failures will lead to new elections and Labour will win.

