DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Thieves vandalise historic graves, dig out stone carvings at Jam Nindo mausoleum

Ghulam Hussain KhawajaSeptember 28, 2018

Email

One of the vandalised graves in the mausoleum. — Dawn
One of the vandalised graves in the mausoleum. — Dawn

THATTA: Thieves vandalised graves and stole four gauges for measuring cracks fitted in the gradually leaning 33-feet-tall tomb of Samma dynasty ruler Jam Nizamuddin II alias Jam Nindo (1439-1509) at Makli necropolis early on Thursday morning.

Sarfaraz Jatoi, conservator of the necropolis, said that miscreants dislodged and took away four out of the 10 crack monitors commonly called “gauges” which were fitted in the mausoleum to measure widening cracks and also dug out carved stones from graves and wooden door.

He said that watchmen and security guards heard thuds of hammering coming from inside the tomb, went after the sound and managed to round up one miscreant whose name could not be ascertained.

The 15th century architectural marvel, which was adorned with 12 bands of decorative Quranic verses running around the building from top to bottom and lined with stone-carved diamonds, lotuses and geometric patterns, was one of the most attractive and eye-catching structures at the necropolis and was a befitting homage to the illustrious ruler of the Samma dynasty, which ruled Sindh, parts of Punjab and Balochistan from 1351-1551 CE. Jam Nindo’s capital was Thatta and his reign was considered to be golden age of Sindh.

About the present status of the mausoleum, Mr Jatoi said that experts found the 33-feet-tall structure within equal size of plinth was leaning seven inches towards the ground when columns’ position was measured recently through plumb bob and other measuring instruments. It was highly alarming, he said.

Former director general of archaeology department Qasim Ali Qasim, activists of Thatta Historical Society and Sindh Cultural Forum Allah Juriyo Burfat, Sadiq Lakho, Nawaz Ali Qureshi, Ramzan Memon and others said that structural engineers, architects and conservationists from Germany and Spain had recently carried out geo-technical studies on the monument on behalf of Unesco with a view to protecting the heritage site but they had yet to submit their reports.

Meanwhile, they said, extra care needed to be taken to monitor the monument and if the Sindh government had financial constraints help could be sought from the Endowment Fund Trust for the Preservation of the Heritage of Sindh for the rehabilitation of the historical monument to save it from gradually vanishing into oblivion.

The heritage lovers regretted that despite having motorcycles to keep watch over nine mile radius area of the necropolis the guards and the officials concerned were not able to ensure foolproof security at the heritage site.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Sameer
Sep 28, 2018 11:34am

To catch these robbers, you dont have to go far. The dept knows who they are.

Jalbani Baloch
Sep 28, 2018 01:49pm

The Government of Sindh should wake up from the slumber and arrest the thieves, who vandalized this historical site of Sindh. Meanwhile, immediate measures be taken to restore the graves in their original position and needed security may also be beefed up, so to avoid recurrence of such incidence in the future.

sadiqain
Sep 28, 2018 01:52pm

good report

Rana1
Sep 28, 2018 02:06pm

No respect for the dead nor the heritage.

Ali Hasan
Sep 28, 2018 02:27pm

Another feather in cap of Sindh govt.

M. Saeed
Sep 28, 2018 02:43pm

Nobody would take the trouble to go to a necropolis of an enormous size and steal crack monitors and grave-stones after doing an extensive research. Only those, who know where to find them and how to use them for benefits, can only attempt such thefts. And, they are the insiders only.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Kashmir challenge

The Kashmir challenge

Armed struggle and resistance against illegal military occupation and repression are not terror.

Editorial

September 28, 2018

Water priorities

THE attention that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving to water issues in the country is a refreshing break from the...
September 28, 2018

‘Triple talaq’ scourge

THE discriminatory practice of ‘triple talaq’ allowing men to instantly end a marriage by just uttering the word...
Updated September 28, 2018

Asia Cup fiasco

Though the Asia Cup fiasco has come as a shock, it must not be made into an excuse to spoil the hard work of the team.
September 27, 2018

Strengthening Nacta

THE National Counter Terrorism Authority is a good idea that has been poorly developed and executed. Created in ...
Updated September 27, 2018

Trump’s UNGA speech

Trump’s second speech as US president at the UN General Assembly will be remembered — but for all the wrong reasons.
September 27, 2018

Right to childhood

A RECENT policy brief by the Centre for Reproductive Rights and the National Commission for Human Rights highlighted...