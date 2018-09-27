Pakistan drop Amir for Australia Test series

Pakistan Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming two-Test home series against Australia, set to kick off from October 7 in the UAE.

Out-of-form pacer Mohammad Amir, who struggled in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, has been dropped in favour of Wahab Riaz.

Rahat Ali, who had been a part of the side that toured England in the summer, has also been dropped. Replacing him is Mir Hamza.

Instead of a 15-man squad like last time, the Inzamamul Haq selection committee has named two additional players, with backup wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan and fit-again Yasir Shah being the beneficiaries.

Under-fire skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has not been rested despite rumours to the contrary ahead of the team announcement.

Full squad:

Azhar Ali Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Rizwan