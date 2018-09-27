India’s top court says adultery no longer criminal offence
Adultery is no longer a crime, India's top court ruled on Thursday, declaring a colonial-era law that punished the offence with jail time unconstitutional and discriminatory against women.
The more than century-old law prescribed that any man who slept with a married woman without her husband's permission had committed adultery, a crime carrying a five-year prison term in the conservative country.
A petitioner had challenged the court to strike down the law, describing it as arbitrary and discriminatory against women.
"Thinking of adultery from a point of view of criminality is a retrograde step," unanimously declared the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court.
Women could not file a complaint under the archaic law nor be held liable for adultery themselves, making it solely the realm of men.
The court said it deprived women of dignity and individual choice and "gives license to the husband to use women as a chattel".
"It disregards the sexual autonomy which every woman possesses and denies agency to a woman in a matrimonial tie," said Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud.
"She is subjugated to the will of her spouse."
It was the second time this month the court overturned Victorian-era laws governing the sexual choices of India's 1.25 billion citizens.
Earlier this month, the court struck a ban on gay sex introduced by British rulers in 1861.
The bench argued that Section 377 had become "a weapon for harassment" of homosexuals and "history owes an apology to the members of this community and their families".
On adultery, government lawyers argued it should remain a crime as it threatens the institution of marriage, and caused harm to children and families.
But in its ruling, the court said extramarital affairs — while still a valid ground for divorce — were a private matter between adults.
Prashant Bhushan, a lawyer in the Supreme Court, said watershed decisions on gay sex and adultery had shown the judges' "adherence to liberal values and the constitution".
"Another fine judgement by the SC," he Tweeted after Thursday's ruling.
In 1954, the court upheld adultery as a crime arguing "it is commonly accepted that it is the man who is the seducer, and not the woman".
But in their ruling on Thursday, the judges said this narrative no longer applied, noting also that Britain did away with its own laws penalising adultery long ago.
"Man being the seducer and women being the victim no longer exits. Equality is the governing principle of a system. Husband is not the master of the wife," the verdict added.
Comments (17)
Modernization!
Actually we are living with changing times... lots has changed in last 15-16 yrs., since we saw Mobile revolution and then Smart phones, FB, WhatsApp... socializing, changed values and related massive exposure to our new gen.. It is good that the laws are also changing and being synchronous with our social evolution.
Good to see a change in a colonial-era law finally after some 70 years of democratic process.
These are Secular Laws not Divine Laws
See the Indian society where it lands in the time to come.
I don't like people having extra marital affairs but I fully accept the court's decision that it is not a crime.
@AK Manjiwala Hindu mythology permits all these kind of relationship. The court decision is no surprise
Adultery is more of a civil or moral nature hence it is right to decriminalize it !!
I am surprised that it was a Unanimous and not a split decision.
Good to see some progressive rulings by the Indian Surpreme court in recent times. As people evolve, Laws of countries should always evolve to keep up with the current times.
Not Hindutva. Progressive laws. Yet again time for others to follow India.
@Linen The decision of the court has nothing to do with Hindu mythology. They struck it down as it was found to be violating the principles of the liberal Constitution.
Simply remarkable!
Well done India!
Welcome to civilisation
Good decision. Time to mordenize the laws in sync with Liberal values.
Fully respect law of the land