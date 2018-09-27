SC turns down Jahangir Tareen's review petition, upholds lifetime disqualification
The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the review petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen against his lifetime disqualification.
In December 2017, Tareen had been disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution by the SC on a petition filed by Hanif Abbasi for misdeclaration of assets.
Later, in a landmark judgement announced in April 2018, the apex court had ruled that a disqualification handed down under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is for life, which had rendered Tareen ineligible to hold a public office for life.
At the time, Tareen had argued that the SC’s ruling on lifetime disqualification is "not applicable" in his case.
"I always believed 62(1)(f) to be for life, but [it is] not applicable in my case," Tareen had said on Twitter following the April verdict.
"Full money trail provided of tax paid income, property declared in assets of children and not mine on advice of tax consultant. This was the only issue. My review is still pending and IA justice will prevail."
The disqualification was made on the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was held ineligible to hold public office for life in the Panama Papers case.
In the review petition against his disqualification, Tareen had informed the court that he could not present legal instruments and specific documents regarding his trust — Shiny View Limited (SVL) — and a property — Hyde House — during the course of litigation because they were not in his personal knowledge, possession or control.
“My understanding and knowledge of the trust arrangement, its legal aspect and components and its legal effect was that of a layperson gathered from my interaction with my professional advisers and the trustees,” Tareen had pleaded in the review petition.
In addition to turning down Tareen's review petition today, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also asked his counsel to disclose the total amount of funds his client had moved abroad.
The counsel replied that the amount mentioned in the court's order was Rs500 million. At this, the chief justice reminded the counsel of the federal govt's drive to repatriate funds moved abroad, adding: "Has such a big leader given any thought to returning the money."
Very good decision by SC . He should be ban for life . Justice is done. All corrupt leaders must face trial I respective of any party affiliation gov servants etc etc.
@Danish Please read the judgement and before declaring someone corrupt understand the circumstances. He made his money from legitimate business, he did not rob anyone or held any office. He did not show full documents or had understanding of trusts which he has shown now, hardly the same case as Nawaz Sharif. Don't make a comment without knowing the full facts.
@Danish Do you understand the case or just made a comment without thinking?.
and he should be bane for interfairing in politics as well
A smart way to close the door to politics for Nawaz Sharif!
If Nawaz Sharif is a convict, then so does Mr Tareen. But why he is the power broker in PTI and one of the most important figures?. PTI hypocricy is evident from the fact that they criticize the role of Mr Sharif, but support Tareen at the same time. Why these double standards?.
@Hasnain Haque Did NAB or anyone prove the corrupt charges against NS? He is disqualified on Iqama issue?
Husnain, you know about inside trading. He has done inside trading in his companies and make fraud with general public, who is also share holders.
That is worrying for the people of Punjab. They are now saddled with Buzdar!
@shakespeare - Likewise, should the father-daughter duo "should be banned interfering in politics"?
@Hasnain Haque he is corrupt to core.we know how he waived off his loans from Banks.NS seems get clean chit fromavenfield case from high court considering the flaws in NAB decision which is full of contradictions , assumption and flaws.
So sad to read that Imran Khan's right hand man is not SADIQ and AMEEN. There are same changes against him as Nawaz Shareef i.e. not having the documents to account for his properties but one has been to the prison and being condemned and the other mastered the deals to make the current government. Different standards for same crime.
@FK - Why does a minister need Iqama if he gets more protocol as a diplomatic person of the government? Its just a ruse to money laundering!