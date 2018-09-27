PM Khan calls Tahirul Qadri, promises justice for Model Town victims
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan called Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected revision pleas filed by PAT in connection with the Model Town case, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) media cell said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, an LHC full bench had rejected two sets of appeals filed on a private complaint of the PAT/Idara Minhajul Quran challenging a trial court’s decision regarding the 2014 Model Town incident.
The PAT, in its appeal, had challenged the decision of an anti-terrorism court to the extent of not summoning 12 people (all former or current parliamentarians of the PML-N), nominated by the party in its private complaint.
The 12 parliamentarians against whom the ATC had rejected the complaint, include former premier Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister (now Opposition Leader in the National Assembly) Shahbaz Sharif, now Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz, former law minister Rana Sanaullah, former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, former defence minister (current MNA) Khwaja Asif, former information minister Pervez Rashid, former state minister Abid Sher Ali, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, then personal secretary to chief minister Syed Tauqir Shah, former home secretary Azam Suleman and then Lahore Commissioner Rashid Mahmood Langrial.
PM Khan, in his phone call to Qadri today, promised that he would instruct the Punjab chief minister to ensure that action is taken against those behind the Model Town massacre.
PM Khan and Qadri share a political history, having both been key influencers in the 2014 dharna in Islamabad. Khan
"There will be no compromise on the equal enforcement of the law," the prime minister was quoted as saying. "Those responsible for the bloodshed of innocent people cannot be allowed to escape the justice system."
The premier told the PAT chief that the provision of quick justice without discrimination, in both civilian and criminal cases, is one of the primary goals of the PTI government. He vowed that those responsible for the Model Town incident will be produced before the court.
Qadri thanked the premier for "giving [the victims] a ray of hope for justice" and "lauded the PM's vision to uphold justice in the country".
At least 14 persons were killed and over 100 injured during the anti-encroachment operation outside the Model Town residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on June 17, 2014.
A subsequent judicial inquiry report on the incident pointed fingers at then Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah and the Punjab police for what had transpired that day.
Those who attacked PTV centre in Islamabad during the sit-in must also be brought to justice.
Justice must prevail for 14 innocent killing during the Model town incident, who masterminded and instructed to shoot innocent people. Do not let the masterminds and excecutors get away, nation will never forgive those who planned, carried out instructions and killed innocent people. We all know their evil faces!
@RUMI have some respect for families of killed and injured . and try to be HUMAN
@RUMI "Those who attacked PTV centre in Islamabad during the sit-in must also be brought to justice." And those who failed to bring them to justice, should be brought to justice as well!!!
@RUMI - Why can't you talk about this case the news is about? Guilty conscious?
@RUMI , Yes,anything else against PTI,you can think of. How many people were murdered in the PTV attack? Shame to compare PTV case against Model town Murderers.
Model town killers must be given capital punishment along with supporters of these murderers.
@RUMI I thought this article was about the murder of 14 people.
This is what happens when you hold Dharnas and allow anybody against the lawful government to be a part of it, only for selfish reasons. We have very capable courts of law, well articulate provisions in law and must allow the legal course to take its decisions on law.
@Harmony-1© are you self appointed police to question anti-pti comments? Are you on pti payroll?
Good news.
what do you expect? PM has been selected for being anti NS otherwise he has no policy, no future planning
PMIK is liable to perform for many people who supported him to win the last election.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani yes masterminds of that incident should be brought to justice. If it was a deliberate instigation from the PAT high ups then they should also face full force of the justice. This is not about NS or SS we must set aside all prejudices and punish the culprits. Enough politics has been done on the death of innocent civilians.
We need to see more action on this case.. those officers shooting bullets should be serving life in jail by now
And masterminds need to be found too
Since people died with Police bullets, chances of finding the culprits are bleak. Though orders might have been passed by higher ups police inquiry won't find anyone.
Which is better, making announcements or doing something about delivery of justice following proper procedures?
I say to my friends at Dawn forum: please do not waste your valuable time commenting on Rumi's biased, negative and controversial views that he always express to malign our honorable army and judiciary. Such people do not have ethics and easily sell their limited principles. Be impartial and continue to express your candid views without supporting any political party and under any influence, as I always do and will continue to voice my opinions for the sake of my country and future generations.
Naya Pakistani, immunity for all friends.
Dr Quadri sehab your justice system is blind. You will not get justice in Pakistan Justice in Pakistan is only for the elite class..
The abuse by the powerful in the country must be investigated and criminals should be punished.
The murderers of 14 innocent human beings including a pregnant woman of model Town Lahore massacre will be punished soon. Justice will prevail.