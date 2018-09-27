PM Khan calls Tahirul Qadri, promises justice for Model Town victims

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan called Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected revision pleas filed by PAT in connection with the Model Town case, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) media cell said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an LHC full bench had rejected two sets of appeals filed on a private complaint of the PAT/Idara Minhajul Quran challenging a trial court’s decision regarding the 2014 Model Town incident.

The PAT, in its appeal, had challenged the decision of an anti-terrorism court to the extent of not summoning 12 people (all former or current parliamentarians of the PML-N), nominated by the party in its private complaint.

The 12 parliamentarians against whom the ATC had rejected the complaint, include former premier Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister (now Opposition Leader in the National Assembly) Shahbaz Sharif, now Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz, former law minister Rana Sanaullah, former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, former defence minister (current MNA) Khwaja Asif, former information minister Pervez Rashid, former state minister Abid Sher Ali, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, then personal secretary to chief minister Syed Tauqir Shah, former home secretary Azam Suleman and then Lahore Commissioner Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

PM Khan, in his phone call to Qadri today, promised that he would instruct the Punjab chief minister to ensure that action is taken against those behind the Model Town massacre.

PM Khan and Qadri share a political history, having both been key influencers in the 2014 dharna in Islamabad. Khan

"There will be no compromise on the equal enforcement of the law," the prime minister was quoted as saying. "Those responsible for the bloodshed of innocent people cannot be allowed to escape the justice system."

The premier told the PAT chief that the provision of quick justice without discrimination, in both civilian and criminal cases, is one of the primary goals of the PTI government. He vowed that those responsible for the Model Town incident will be produced before the court.

Qadri thanked the premier for "giving [the victims] a ray of hope for justice" and "lauded the PM's vision to uphold justice in the country".

At least 14 persons were killed and over 100 injured during the anti-encroachment operation outside the Model Town residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on June 17, 2014.

A subsequent judicial inquiry report on the incident pointed fingers at then Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah and the Punjab police for what had transpired that day.