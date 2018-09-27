PM house buffaloes auctioned off for Rs2.3m
The sale of all eight buffaloes belonging to the PM house fetched a total of Rs2,302,000 in an auction held in Islamabad on Thursday.
Of the octet of buffaloes sold, one was purchased by a certain Qalb Ali — a resident of Jhangi Sayedan — who splashed Rs385,000 for the bovine.
Ali claimed that the animal's actual valuation was a mere Rs120,000 but said that he paid a premium on account of its sentimental value.
"I purchased this buffalo owing to my affection for Nawaz Sharif," he said. "I will keep it as a symbol of Nawaz Sharif and our sister, Maryam Nawaz."
The auction of buffaloes was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity drive through which he plans on cutting down his government's expenditures, which he believes will urge the nation to follow suit.
On September 17, a total of 61 luxury and surplus vehicles belonging to the PM house were also auctioned off, reportedly boosting the govt's coffers by some Rs200 million.
People must be sincere to Nation not individual. Beneficial become personnel friends
Why doesn't he arrange to return the looted wealth stolen by his beloved leader. to further prove his affection.
What a way of showing affection to a corrupt and convicted leader, who looted tax payers money and spent billions on his luxurious lifestyle! This shows the mindset of some of the people in our society - ignorance and corrupt mindsets have blocked some people's commonsense!
Great move by the current P.T.I. administration in Islamabad to cut down the exuberantly high-end life-style luxuries, tools and accessories, which were adapted, practiced and used by the former ruling juntas at the expense of the hapless and helpless tax-payers of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.
Definately, Nawaz has left only Cows as a legacy :)! What else can you get from Nawaz!
How come Nawaz Sharif purchased the buffalos using public money?
The economy has been put on the right track. Congratulations Pakistan.
What a contrast it had been. Public could not get even clean drinking water but here they enjoyed ultra pure milk directly from its source, buffalo herd. No wonder they cared less except when something not to their whims befell on them, and even then crocodile tears.
As a symbol of Nawaz Sharif? Will the election symbol for PMLN in the next election be a Buffalo
At about Rs. 300,000 each, these buffaloes fetched very good price. Normally, they cost about 120,000 each. This probably is the same reason that, Prize Bonds winning top prizes are purchased by some people at a big premium, to whiten their black money.
Strange times, people buying buffalo to remind them of Nawaz.
Education is the key to our people to get rid of mental slavery. Marcus Garvey said " Emancipate yourself from mental slavery for non but ourselves can free our minds" The excess paid has gone into the treasury that is good but the reasons for purchasing are terrible as that money could have been spent on his own children who will be there in his bad times not Nawaz Sheriff who does not even care for this man's existence.
I feel embarrassed that these people have been my rulers for THREE times.
At least it shows that the bid was fare and any body could participate.
He is definitely counting on Nawaz Sharif returning to PM house and selling him buffaloes back for 3 x Rs385,000
A man is known by the cows he keeps
let him show his affection to his leader. why we always object to everything.
Its his personal opinion in a democratic country. As long as the buffalos are sold, Government can move on life and fix bigger issues.
I m not a supporter of NS and if the corruption is proven he must be punished, however I would like to raise a query with PTi. What about the corruption cases and misappropriate use of funds in KP? is PTi answerable to it? Why Jehangir Tareen still with PTi and its Secretary General? isn't he punished by the court? Why Cases are not heard against PTi for mega corruption cases in KP like Khyber bank, Train construction, BTS, million spent on Dharnas and funded by KP. Different rules for different people?? What about the Foreign Funding case, and why Imran khan remains against holding of this case in the courts?
The actions of Nawaz Sharif having those buffaloes exhibits that he him self was aware that the milk available in the market for general public was not suitable for drinking.