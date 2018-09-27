DAWN.COM

PM house buffaloes auctioned off for Rs2.3m

Javed HussainSeptember 27, 2018

One of the eight buffaloes sold during the PM house auction — Photo by author
The sale of all eight buffaloes belonging to the PM house fetched a total of Rs2,302,000 in an auction held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Of the octet of buffaloes sold, one was purchased by a certain Qalb Ali — a resident of Jhangi Sayedan — who splashed Rs385,000 for the bovine.

Ali claimed that the animal's actual valuation was a mere Rs120,000 but said that he paid a premium on account of its sentimental value.

"I purchased this buffalo owing to my affection for Nawaz Sharif," he said. "I will keep it as a symbol of Nawaz Sharif and our sister, Maryam Nawaz."

The auction of buffaloes was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity drive through which he plans on cutting down his government's expenditures, which he believes will urge the nation to follow suit.

On September 17, a total of 61 luxury and surplus vehicles belonging to the PM house were also auctioned off, reportedly boosting the govt's coffers by some Rs200 million.

Comments (20)

T
Sep 27, 2018 01:48pm

People must be sincere to Nation not individual. Beneficial become personnel friends

GHALIBJEEE
Sep 27, 2018 01:49pm

Why doesn't he arrange to return the looted wealth stolen by his beloved leader. to further prove his affection.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 01:51pm

What a way of showing affection to a corrupt and convicted leader, who looted tax payers money and spent billions on his luxurious lifestyle! This shows the mindset of some of the people in our society - ignorance and corrupt mindsets have blocked some people's commonsense!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2018 01:52pm

Great move by the current P.T.I. administration in Islamabad to cut down the exuberantly high-end life-style luxuries, tools and accessories, which were adapted, practiced and used by the former ruling juntas at the expense of the hapless and helpless tax-payers of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Omair
Sep 27, 2018 01:54pm

Definately, Nawaz has left only Cows as a legacy :)! What else can you get from Nawaz!

shaukat
Sep 27, 2018 01:59pm

How come Nawaz Sharif purchased the buffalos using public money?

Sohrab
Sep 27, 2018 02:01pm

The economy has been put on the right track. Congratulations Pakistan.

Shahid
Sep 27, 2018 02:05pm

What a contrast it had been. Public could not get even clean drinking water but here they enjoyed ultra pure milk directly from its source, buffalo herd. No wonder they cared less except when something not to their whims befell on them, and even then crocodile tears.

Umar Aftab
Sep 27, 2018 02:07pm

As a symbol of Nawaz Sharif? Will the election symbol for PMLN in the next election be a Buffalo

M. Saeed
Sep 27, 2018 02:09pm

At about Rs. 300,000 each, these buffaloes fetched very good price. Normally, they cost about 120,000 each. This probably is the same reason that, Prize Bonds winning top prizes are purchased by some people at a big premium, to whiten their black money.

Concerned Citizen
Sep 27, 2018 02:10pm

Strange times, people buying buffalo to remind them of Nawaz.

Nahid Hussain
Sep 27, 2018 02:26pm

Education is the key to our people to get rid of mental slavery. Marcus Garvey said " Emancipate yourself from mental slavery for non but ourselves can free our minds" The excess paid has gone into the treasury that is good but the reasons for purchasing are terrible as that money could have been spent on his own children who will be there in his bad times not Nawaz Sheriff who does not even care for this man's existence.

Mangal
Sep 27, 2018 02:28pm

I feel embarrassed that these people have been my rulers for THREE times.

AAN
Sep 27, 2018 02:40pm

At least it shows that the bid was fare and any body could participate.

Texan
Sep 27, 2018 02:43pm

He is definitely counting on Nawaz Sharif returning to PM house and selling him buffaloes back for 3 x Rs385,000

talha
Sep 27, 2018 02:46pm

A man is known by the cows he keeps

shakespeare
Sep 27, 2018 02:47pm

let him show his affection to his leader. why we always object to everything.

zeeshandxb
Sep 27, 2018 02:53pm

Its his personal opinion in a democratic country. As long as the buffalos are sold, Government can move on life and fix bigger issues.

Dawood
Sep 27, 2018 02:53pm

I m not a supporter of NS and if the corruption is proven he must be punished, however I would like to raise a query with PTi. What about the corruption cases and misappropriate use of funds in KP? is PTi answerable to it? Why Jehangir Tareen still with PTi and its Secretary General? isn't he punished by the court? Why Cases are not heard against PTi for mega corruption cases in KP like Khyber bank, Train construction, BTS, million spent on Dharnas and funded by KP. Different rules for different people?? What about the Foreign Funding case, and why Imran khan remains against holding of this case in the courts?

Naveed Arsalan
Sep 27, 2018 02:54pm

The actions of Nawaz Sharif having those buffaloes exhibits that he him self was aware that the milk available in the market for general public was not suitable for drinking.

