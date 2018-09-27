Fawad apologises for calling opposition leaders 'thieves' after PPP, PML-N walkout from NA

Members of the opposition on Thursday briefly boycotted the National Assembly session and staged a walkout over what they called the use of "objectionable language" by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

They, however, returned to the session after the minister agreed to apologise for calling members of the opposition "robbers and thieves".

It all started when at the outset of the session, PPP's Dr Nafeesa Shah moved a privilege motion against the information minister for accusing former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah of recruiting 800 people in the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in just three hours

She read out a tweet by Chaudhry and asked NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to refer the matter to the privileges committee.

Khursheed Shah said the matter should be referred to the committee and the minister should be asked to prove the allegation.

Responding to a tweet by Nafeesa Shah regarding the now-withdrawn proposal to lease the Radio Pakistan building in Islamabad, Chaudhry earlier on Thursday accused PPP leaders of malpractice.

"PPP destroyed all institutions including PBC by filling its own cronies, in three days Khursheed Shah filled 800 people only in Radio! costing 7 crore Rs additional burden, Govt is drowning 5 B Rs every year only on Radio thanks to PPP visionless policy," he wrote.

Responding to criticism from the PPP leaders, Chaudhry not only justified his statement, but termed the previous government members "thieves and robbers".

The minister in his speech said the past rulers had used the looted money like "robbers do in dance parties".

The using of the term "dance parties" incited the opposition protest. The speaker expunged it from the official proceedings but the opposition demanded an apology from the minister.

Khursheed Shah termed the word derogatory and unparliamentary.