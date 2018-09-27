DAWN.COM

Fawad apologises for calling opposition leaders 'thieves' after PPP, PML-N walkout from NA

Amir WasimUpdated September 27, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry responds to opposition criticism in the NA. — DawnNewsTV
Members of the opposition on Thursday briefly boycotted the National Assembly session and staged a walkout over what they called the use of "objectionable language" by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

They, however, returned to the session after the minister agreed to apologise for calling members of the opposition "robbers and thieves".

It all started when at the outset of the session, PPP's Dr Nafeesa Shah moved a privilege motion against the information minister for accusing former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah of recruiting 800 people in the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in just three hours

She read out a tweet by Chaudhry and asked NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to refer the matter to the privileges committee.

Khursheed Shah said the matter should be referred to the committee and the minister should be asked to prove the allegation.

Responding to a tweet by Nafeesa Shah regarding the now-withdrawn proposal to lease the Radio Pakistan building in Islamabad, Chaudhry earlier on Thursday accused PPP leaders of malpractice.

"PPP destroyed all institutions including PBC by filling its own cronies, in three days Khursheed Shah filled 800 people only in Radio! costing 7 crore Rs additional burden, Govt is drowning 5 B Rs every year only on Radio thanks to PPP visionless policy," he wrote.

Responding to criticism from the PPP leaders, Chaudhry not only justified his statement, but termed the previous government members "thieves and robbers".

The minister in his speech said the past rulers had used the looted money like "robbers do in dance parties".

The using of the term "dance parties" incited the opposition protest. The speaker expunged it from the official proceedings but the opposition demanded an apology from the minister.

Khursheed Shah termed the word derogatory and unparliamentary.

M. Saeed
Sep 27, 2018 12:40pm

Can the PM get this former opposition minister to a proper Interior Minister before he unUturnably harms his (PM's) governance?

salman
Sep 27, 2018 12:41pm

Fawad Chaudhry is right!

Pak-UK
Sep 27, 2018 12:41pm

He only told the truth.

Qamar
Sep 27, 2018 12:41pm

Fawad speak less and act more

Khalil
Sep 27, 2018 12:48pm

Bitter truth. Just accept your failures ppp and pml

Parvez
Sep 27, 2018 12:51pm

He needs to apologize ...... Nawaz Sharif and Zardari have clearly shown that parliament s not the place for speaking the truth.

Ali Kazmi
Sep 27, 2018 12:51pm

Ordinary thugs and thieves are the ones who should be upset.

Raja Amer Khan
Sep 27, 2018 12:54pm

The thieves are minding to be called thieves. Call them professionals.

Shafiq Khan
Sep 27, 2018 12:54pm

The only thing that comes to mind is "grow up". To the point, what was the Speaker doing if such unparliamentary language was used in the chamber?

Shafiq Khan
Sep 27, 2018 12:55pm

@Pak-UK Dear Sir, how do you know?

Yaz
Sep 27, 2018 12:57pm

PPP has set new standards for corruption. It's a disaster for Pakistan. Fawad Chaudry is absolutely correct.

Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Sep 27, 2018 12:57pm

Theatrics like these will not help PTI government and Pakistan. Credibility of current Information Minister can be guaged by his Tweets before joining PTI.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 12:58pm

Another trivial excuse of PMLN and PPP not attending the NA, showing their alliance in corrupt practices. This is opposition's main agenda and plan for future - create unjust obstacles rather than discussing important issues in the assembly.

Aleem
Sep 27, 2018 12:58pm

Minister is telling the truth.

Amer Mahdi
Sep 27, 2018 01:04pm

'but thats the truth… Both PPP and Pml N did their best to destroy every institution of Pakistan and steal as much Money as possible….

If Justice will be done, then 80% of PPP and Pml N will behind the bars.....

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2018 01:06pm

Let the thieves and thugs of PPP and PM(N) stay out of parliment for good, if that's the path they have chosen for themselves.

Jameel
Sep 27, 2018 01:06pm

Come on,he should apologise for telling the truth. Why don't these guys resign from politics if their feelings are this much

Ali
Sep 27, 2018 01:07pm

Well said Fawad ch. Sir!

Adil108
Sep 27, 2018 01:10pm

Should the information minister presents the award of most honest PPP leaders? PPP and MQM have drowned Karachi completely and they wouldn’t like accountability at all.

