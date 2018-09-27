Fawad apologises for calling opposition leaders 'thieves' after PPP, PML-N walkout from NA
Members of the opposition on Thursday briefly boycotted the National Assembly session and staged a walkout over what they called the use of "objectionable language" by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.
They, however, returned to the session after the minister agreed to apologise for calling members of the opposition "robbers and thieves".
It all started when at the outset of the session, PPP's Dr Nafeesa Shah moved a privilege motion against the information minister for accusing former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah of recruiting 800 people in the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in just three hours
She read out a tweet by Chaudhry and asked NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to refer the matter to the privileges committee.
Khursheed Shah said the matter should be referred to the committee and the minister should be asked to prove the allegation.
Responding to a tweet by Nafeesa Shah regarding the now-withdrawn proposal to lease the Radio Pakistan building in Islamabad, Chaudhry earlier on Thursday accused PPP leaders of malpractice.
"PPP destroyed all institutions including PBC by filling its own cronies, in three days Khursheed Shah filled 800 people only in Radio! costing 7 crore Rs additional burden, Govt is drowning 5 B Rs every year only on Radio thanks to PPP visionless policy," he wrote.
Responding to criticism from the PPP leaders, Chaudhry not only justified his statement, but termed the previous government members "thieves and robbers".
The minister in his speech said the past rulers had used the looted money like "robbers do in dance parties".
The using of the term "dance parties" incited the opposition protest. The speaker expunged it from the official proceedings but the opposition demanded an apology from the minister.
Khursheed Shah termed the word derogatory and unparliamentary.
Comments (19)
Can the PM get this former opposition minister to a proper Interior Minister before he unUturnably harms his (PM's) governance?
Fawad Chaudhry is right!
He only told the truth.
Fawad speak less and act more
Bitter truth. Just accept your failures ppp and pml
He needs to apologize ...... Nawaz Sharif and Zardari have clearly shown that parliament s not the place for speaking the truth.
Ordinary thugs and thieves are the ones who should be upset.
The thieves are minding to be called thieves. Call them professionals.
The only thing that comes to mind is "grow up". To the point, what was the Speaker doing if such unparliamentary language was used in the chamber?
@Pak-UK Dear Sir, how do you know?
PPP has set new standards for corruption. It's a disaster for Pakistan. Fawad Chaudry is absolutely correct.
Theatrics like these will not help PTI government and Pakistan. Credibility of current Information Minister can be guaged by his Tweets before joining PTI.
Another trivial excuse of PMLN and PPP not attending the NA, showing their alliance in corrupt practices. This is opposition's main agenda and plan for future - create unjust obstacles rather than discussing important issues in the assembly.
Minister is telling the truth.
'but thats the truth… Both PPP and Pml N did their best to destroy every institution of Pakistan and steal as much Money as possible….
If Justice will be done, then 80% of PPP and Pml N will behind the bars.....
Let the thieves and thugs of PPP and PM(N) stay out of parliment for good, if that's the path they have chosen for themselves.
Come on,he should apologise for telling the truth. Why don't these guys resign from politics if their feelings are this much
Well said Fawad ch. Sir!
Should the information minister presents the award of most honest PPP leaders? PPP and MQM have drowned Karachi completely and they wouldn’t like accountability at all.