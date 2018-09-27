Fawad apologises for calling opposition leaders 'thieves' after PPP, PML-N walk out from NA
Members of the opposition on Thursday briefly boycotted the National Assembly session and staged a walkout over what they called the use of "objectionable language" by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.
They, however, returned to the session after the minister agreed to apologise for calling members of the opposition "robbers and thieves".
It all started when at the outset of the session, PPP's Dr Nafeesa Shah moved a privilege motion against the information minister for accusing former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah of recruiting 800 people in the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in just three hours
She read out a tweet by Chaudhry and asked NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to refer the matter to the privileges committee.
Khursheed Shah said the matter should be referred to the committee and the minister should be asked to prove the allegation.
Responding to a tweet by Nafeesa Shah regarding the now-withdrawn proposal to lease the Radio Pakistan building in Islamabad, Chaudhry earlier on Thursday accused PPP leaders of malpractice.
"PPP destroyed all institutions including PBC by filling its own cronies, in three days Khursheed Shah filled 800 people only in Radio! costing 7 crore Rs additional burden, Govt is drowning 5 B Rs every year only on Radio thanks to PPP visionless policy," he wrote.
Responding to criticism from the PPP leaders, Chaudhry not only justified his statement, but termed the previous government members "thieves and robbers".
The minister in his speech said the past rulers had used the looted money like "robbers do in dance parties".
The using of the term "dance parties" incited the opposition protest. The speaker expunged it from the official proceedings but the opposition demanded an apology from the minister.
Khursheed Shah termed the word derogatory and unparliamentary.
Opposition members then staged a walkout, raising slogans of "lota! lota!" [turncoat] against the information minister.
Chaudhry, however, maintained that he had not uttered any objectionable word. He said if he could not call "a robber a robber" and "a thief a thief", then what term should he use.
The minister also justified his tweet, saying Khursheed Shah headed a committee that had regularised 800 employees of Radio Pakistan in a matter of hours.
He alleged that the past governments had destroyed each and every institution of the country, including PTV, PBC, PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills by recruiting their cronies and workers
Without naming whom he was referring to, he said a taxi driver was called back to the country from New York and made director general of the PBC.
He alleged that PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan's brother and cousin were working abroad on key positions in PIA.
Chaudhry said the PBC was facing a loss of over Rs10 million and it could face closure in four years if things were not improved.
Opposition returns
Chaudhry then apologised over his remarks, saying he was ready to withdraw his words "in respect of the parliament".
He also personally apologised to Khursheed Shah.
Led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, opposition members then returned to the House.
The issue was settled when some government members went to the opposition lobby to bring them back.
Can the PM get this former opposition minister to a proper Interior Minister before he unUturnably harms his (PM's) governance?
Fawad Chaudhry is right!
He only told the truth.
Fawad speak less and act more
With zulfi bukhari on govt and with mega billions looted in BRT with costs of 90 bill, when all. Metros costed 75 bill in PUnjab we need to ask PTI of the thieves within it. We also saw plundering of wealth in KP for no work even dengue the PUnjab had to control in KP
Bitter truth. Just accept your failures ppp and pml
He needs to apologize ...... Nawaz Sharif and Zardari have clearly shown that parliament s not the place for speaking the truth.
Ordinary thugs and thieves are the ones who should be upset.
The thieves are minding to be called thieves. Call them professionals.
The only thing that comes to mind is "grow up". To the point, what was the Speaker doing if such unparliamentary language was used in the chamber?
@Pak-UK Dear Sir, how do you know?
PPP has set new standards for corruption. It's a disaster for Pakistan. Fawad Chaudry is absolutely correct.
Theatrics like these will not help PTI government and Pakistan. Credibility of current Information Minister can be guaged by his Tweets before joining PTI.
Another trivial excuse of PMLN and PPP not attending the NA, showing their alliance in corrupt practices. This is opposition's main agenda and plan for future - create unjust obstacles rather than discussing important issues in the assembly.
Minister is telling the truth.
'but thats the truth… Both PPP and Pml N did their best to destroy every institution of Pakistan and steal as much Money as possible….
If Justice will be done, then 80% of PPP and Pml N will behind the bars.....
Let the thieves and thugs of PPP and PM(N) stay out of parliment for good, if that's the path they have chosen for themselves.
Come on,he should apologise for telling the truth. Why don't these guys resign from politics if their feelings are this much
Well said Fawad ch. Sir!
Should the information minister presents the award of most honest PPP leaders? PPP and MQM have drowned Karachi completely and they wouldn’t like accountability at all.
The opposition doth protest too much, methinks.
There is no harm in speaking the truth.
This is why it is said that 'think before you say anything' - don't open your big mouth, as this applies to us all including all politicians, bureaucrats and rich businessmen. Show tolerance, patience and ethics of attending various forums!
The irony is that no one is talking about whether the allegation was right or wrong.
He should not apologize for saying the truth. Apologizing only means that he has no proof on this matter.
@M. Saeed - Truth hurts?
Truth hurts
Truth hurts
@Amer Mahdi I would rather rate as 95 percent..
@Shafiq Khan He made him apologise!
If no one know Fowad, please read his histry. He has taken all benefits/ things from Musharaf period from corruption. And please also study history of fowad family. Every one here think he is arstoo and no one knows the history of these all politioans either they belong to PPP/ PML N or PTI.
The truth always hurts
Has anyone cared about the qualities and credibility a person to be appointed as "Information Minister" shall possess? Or this position was given out only on the basis of loyalty and being blind and fierce in leveling allegations.
He is Ex PPP member too.
Can we instead call PPP and PMLN professiobal thiefs and maybe Fawad chauday should apologise, since PMLN and PPP have not spoken truth in parliament for 40 years - muk muka.
Minister should educate themselves by trying to use some reasonable language in any speech. Whole country agrees that PPP throw GOP jobs like a loot sale in order to pacify the their voters.
@Qamar it is the other way round. He believes in rhetorics only and good at creating controversies.
Well said Fawad Chaudary. One must call a spade......a spade! You have been forced to apologise for speaking the truth and same thoughts of the nation. Opposition will continue to "stage" these "planned" walk outs to protect their corrupt leaders.
Truth that really hurts the cronies.
If the opposition are not thieves then Pakistan would not be begging for more loans, call them what they are thieves and liars.
Seems like PTI government is failing miserably, they won by accusing now they can’t perform so just accuse
Mr Fawad should have apologized and added the words liars and incompetent when referring to the opposition
It seems Fawad Chaudhry is running the government.
This is why it is said and advised that 'think before you speak' and do not open your big mouth before saying anything. Be wise, don't give other parties any opportunity to criticise unnecessarily, follow the decency and ethics of speech and attending various forums. This is my advice to all our politicians!
He should not withdraw his words if is right. If he is withdrawing then either he was lying else he compromise.
Fawad Chaudhary must apologies for his wrong words used for opposition leaders, the correct word is "docoit" for opposition leaders in Pakistan now.
There is nothing to be apologetic, they are thieves!
Mr information minister you were in the same team when you left Mushraf gov.and join PPP so u were part of it . Now you join Pti and think you are innoncent and Mr. Clean You are opportunist who has no political vision.
He's just stating the obvious. In any real democracy these highly corrupt and inept charlatans masquerading as 'politicians' would have been locked up ages ago. No wonder Pakistan's long suffering electorate voted these crooks out of office.
Why every government has a three step system to survive their term. 1- Blame the previous government for all the ills. At completion of one third of tenure. 2- We are working on issues, things will get better. And when next elections are approaching, 3- We were not given enough time and other powers meddled in affairs. PTI is well on point with the first step coupled with cosmetic change in the name of austerity measure. Nothing has changed and will neither change in future.
Opposition should accept Fawad's apology, he was't referring to the opposition leaders. He was referring to his own leadership.
Fawad, and may be his leader too, need to go to communication skills workshop, to improve his speaking dictum.
There are only few in our assemblies who really know how to speak respectably.
PTI needs to learn a lot of manners before they were let in the parliament.
All those PTI supporter who think that the street language this minister used is acceptable should understand there will be no law making if that many politicians are absent from the assembly.
but who cares they wanted the government, and have no policies, no plans and also don't want to do any thing.
The minister of information is overwhelmed and needs to think through before opening up recklessely and not create problems for the government itself.
Fawad is right by calling the thieves, thieves. These political leaders tried to plunder the fianancia resources in whatever form they could. All government departments are in red ,upto the ears. The ultimate losers are we the tax payers. PPP and PMLS (formerly N) are in cahoot to loot this country. And then these corrupt politicians hide behind the parliament. That's the reason ppl rejected them. As a result of there corruption the country is in debts up to $100 billion. And they siphoned out the looted money abroad , with their children ,living likes princes there.
I am sure they were insulted with "robbers and thieves" because they are not snatching phones. They would have been fine if he had called them con artist, larcener or embezzler.
Fawad is correct - PPP and N league both are nothing but a bunch of thieves.
Unsubstantiated allegations by a person who was part of Plmq and ppp past government Right now most corrupts from pmln and ppp have taken refuge in pti