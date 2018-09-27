DAWN.COM

Chaudhry apologises for calling opposition leaders 'thieves' after PPP, PML-N walk out from NA

Amir WasimUpdated September 27, 2018

Members of the opposition on Thursday briefly boycotted the National Assembly session and staged a walkout over the use of objectionable language by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

They, however, returned to the session after the minister agreed to apologise for calling members of the opposition "robbers and thieves".

It all started when, at the outset of the session, PPP's Dr Nafeesa Shah moved a privilege motion against the information minister for accusing former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah of recruiting 800 people in the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in just three hours

She read out a tweet by Chaudhry and asked NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to refer the matter to the privileges committee.

Khursheed Shah said the matter should be referred to the committee and the minister should be asked to prove the allegation.

Responding to a tweet by Nafeesa Shah regarding the now-withdrawn proposal to lease the Radio Pakistan building in Islamabad, Chaudhry earlier on Thursday had accused PPP leaders of malpractice.

"PPP destroyed all institutions including PBC by filling its own cronies, in three days Khursheed Shah filled 800 people only in Radio! costing 7 crore Rs additional burden, Govt is drowning 5 B Rs every year only on Radio thanks to PPP visionless policy," he wrote.

Responding to criticism from the PPP leaders, Chaudhry not only justified his statement, but doubled down and termed the previous government "thieves and robbers".

The minister in his speech said the past rulers had used "looted money" like "robbers do at a mujra [a form of dance generally catering to entertain a male audience and its contemporary form is regarded as lewd and vulgar]."

The using of the term "mujra" incited the opposition protest. The speaker expunged it from the official proceedings but the opposition demanded an apology from the minister.

Khursheed Shah termed the word derogatory and unbecoming of a parliamentarian.

Opposition members then staged a walkout, raising slogans of "lota! lota!" [turncoat] against the information minister.

Chaudhry, however, maintained that he had not uttered any objectionable word. Despite warnings from the speaker against using "unparliamentary language", he said if he could not call "a robber a robber" and "a thief a thief", then what term should he use.

The minister also justified his tweet, saying Khursheed Shah headed a committee that had regularised 800 employees of Radio Pakistan in a matter of hours.

He alleged that the past governments had destroyed each and every institution of the country, including PTV, PBC, PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills by recruiting their cronies and sycophants.

Without naming whom he was referring to, he said a taxi driver was called back to the country from New York and made director general of the PBC.

He further stated that PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan's brother and cousin were working abroad on key positions in PIA.

Chaudhry said the PBC was facing a loss of over Rs10 million and it could face closure in four years if things were not improved.

Opposition returns

Chaudhry, however, later apologised for his invective, saying he was ready to withdraw his words "in respect of the parliament".

The issue was settled when some government members went to the parliament's lobby to bring back opposition lawmakers.

Chaudhry also apologised personally to Khursheed Shah.

Led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, opposition members subsequently returned to the House.

M. Saeed
Sep 27, 2018 12:40pm

Can the PM get this former opposition minister to a proper Interior Minister before he unUturnably harms his (PM's) governance?

salman
Sep 27, 2018 12:41pm

Fawad Chaudhry is right!

Pak-UK
Sep 27, 2018 12:41pm

He only told the truth.

Qamar
Sep 27, 2018 12:41pm

Fawad speak less and act more

Miraaj
Sep 27, 2018 12:43pm

With zulfi bukhari on govt and with mega billions looted in BRT with costs of 90 bill, when all. Metros costed 75 bill in PUnjab we need to ask PTI of the thieves within it. We also saw plundering of wealth in KP for no work even dengue the PUnjab had to control in KP

Khalil
Sep 27, 2018 12:48pm

Bitter truth. Just accept your failures ppp and pml

Parvez
Sep 27, 2018 12:51pm

He needs to apologize ...... Nawaz Sharif and Zardari have clearly shown that parliament s not the place for speaking the truth.

Ali Kazmi
Sep 27, 2018 12:51pm

Ordinary thugs and thieves are the ones who should be upset.

Raja Amer Khan
Sep 27, 2018 12:54pm

The thieves are minding to be called thieves. Call them professionals.

Shafiq Khan
Sep 27, 2018 12:54pm

The only thing that comes to mind is "grow up". To the point, what was the Speaker doing if such unparliamentary language was used in the chamber?

Shafiq Khan
Sep 27, 2018 12:55pm

@Pak-UK Dear Sir, how do you know?

Yaz
Sep 27, 2018 12:57pm

PPP has set new standards for corruption. It's a disaster for Pakistan. Fawad Chaudry is absolutely correct.

Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Sep 27, 2018 12:57pm

Theatrics like these will not help PTI government and Pakistan. Credibility of current Information Minister can be guaged by his Tweets before joining PTI.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 12:58pm

Another trivial excuse of PMLN and PPP not attending the NA, showing their alliance in corrupt practices. This is opposition's main agenda and plan for future - create unjust obstacles rather than discussing important issues in the assembly.

Aleem
Sep 27, 2018 12:58pm

Minister is telling the truth.

Amer Mahdi
Sep 27, 2018 01:04pm

'but thats the truth… Both PPP and Pml N did their best to destroy every institution of Pakistan and steal as much Money as possible….

If Justice will be done, then 80% of PPP and Pml N will behind the bars.....

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2018 01:06pm

Let the thieves and thugs of PPP and PM(N) stay out of parliment for good, if that's the path they have chosen for themselves.

Jameel
Sep 27, 2018 01:06pm

Come on,he should apologise for telling the truth. Why don't these guys resign from politics if their feelings are this much

Ali
Sep 27, 2018 01:07pm

Well said Fawad ch. Sir!

Adil108
Sep 27, 2018 01:10pm

Should the information minister presents the award of most honest PPP leaders? PPP and MQM have drowned Karachi completely and they wouldn’t like accountability at all.

JA-Australia
Sep 27, 2018 01:25pm

The opposition doth protest too much, methinks.

There is no harm in speaking the truth.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 01:27pm

This is why it is said that 'think before you say anything' - don't open your big mouth, as this applies to us all including all politicians, bureaucrats and rich businessmen. Show tolerance, patience and ethics of attending various forums!

Ustazi
Sep 27, 2018 01:28pm

The irony is that no one is talking about whether the allegation was right or wrong.

soothsayer
Sep 27, 2018 01:33pm

He should not apologize for saying the truth. Apologizing only means that he has no proof on this matter.

khabboo
Sep 27, 2018 01:35pm

@M. Saeed - Truth hurts?

Taimur
Sep 27, 2018 01:36pm

Truth hurts

Jigs
Sep 27, 2018 01:36pm

Truth hurts

Shib
Sep 27, 2018 01:37pm

@Amer Mahdi I would rather rate as 95 percent..

Zeeshan Hasan
Sep 27, 2018 01:40pm

@Shafiq Khan He made him apologise!

Mohsin Rafique
Sep 27, 2018 01:40pm

If no one know Fowad, please read his histry. He has taken all benefits/ things from Musharaf period from corruption. And please also study history of fowad family. Every one here think he is arstoo and no one knows the history of these all politioans either they belong to PPP/ PML N or PTI.

enam
Sep 27, 2018 01:40pm

The truth always hurts

jawaid
Sep 27, 2018 01:43pm

Has anyone cared about the qualities and credibility a person to be appointed as "Information Minister" shall possess? Or this position was given out only on the basis of loyalty and being blind and fierce in leveling allegations.

Sincere Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 01:43pm

He is Ex PPP member too.

Malik
Sep 27, 2018 01:44pm

Can we instead call PPP and PMLN professiobal thiefs and maybe Fawad chauday should apologise, since PMLN and PPP have not spoken truth in parliament for 40 years - muk muka.

Tariq
Sep 27, 2018 01:47pm

Minister should educate themselves by trying to use some reasonable language in any speech. Whole country agrees that PPP throw GOP jobs like a loot sale in order to pacify the their voters.

mushtaq ahmed
Sep 27, 2018 01:48pm

@Qamar it is the other way round. He believes in rhetorics only and good at creating controversies.

Malik
Sep 27, 2018 01:52pm

Well said Fawad Chaudary. One must call a spade......a spade! You have been forced to apologise for speaking the truth and same thoughts of the nation. Opposition will continue to "stage" these "planned" walk outs to protect their corrupt leaders.

Crusoe
Sep 27, 2018 01:53pm

Truth that really hurts the cronies.

FairPlay
Sep 27, 2018 01:54pm

If the opposition are not thieves then Pakistan would not be begging for more loans, call them what they are thieves and liars.

Chacha
Sep 27, 2018 01:55pm

Seems like PTI government is failing miserably, they won by accusing now they can’t perform so just accuse

FairPlay
Sep 27, 2018 01:55pm

Mr Fawad should have apologized and added the words liars and incompetent when referring to the opposition

desi dimag
Sep 27, 2018 01:55pm

It seems Fawad Chaudhry is running the government.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 01:57pm

This is why it is said and advised that 'think before you speak' and do not open your big mouth before saying anything. Be wise, don't give other parties any opportunity to criticise unnecessarily, follow the decency and ethics of speech and attending various forums. This is my advice to all our politicians!

Sincere Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 02:00pm

He should not withdraw his words if is right. If he is withdrawing then either he was lying else he compromise.

naji
Sep 27, 2018 02:01pm

Fawad Chaudhary must apologies for his wrong words used for opposition leaders, the correct word is "docoit" for opposition leaders in Pakistan now.

Masood
Sep 27, 2018 02:03pm

There is nothing to be apologetic, they are thieves!

Danish
Sep 27, 2018 02:05pm

Mr information minister you were in the same team when you left Mushraf gov.and join PPP so u were part of it . Now you join Pti and think you are innoncent and Mr. Clean You are opportunist who has no political vision.

Mohiz
Sep 27, 2018 02:06pm

He's just stating the obvious. In any real democracy these highly corrupt and inept charlatans masquerading as 'politicians' would have been locked up ages ago. No wonder Pakistan's long suffering electorate voted these crooks out of office.

Concerned Citizen
Sep 27, 2018 02:08pm

Why every government has a three step system to survive their term. 1- Blame the previous government for all the ills. At completion of one third of tenure. 2- We are working on issues, things will get better. And when next elections are approaching, 3- We were not given enough time and other powers meddled in affairs. PTI is well on point with the first step coupled with cosmetic change in the name of austerity measure. Nothing has changed and will neither change in future.

RUMI
Sep 27, 2018 02:14pm

Opposition should accept Fawad's apology, he was't referring to the opposition leaders. He was referring to his own leadership.

ajr
Sep 27, 2018 02:15pm

Fawad, and may be his leader too, need to go to communication skills workshop, to improve his speaking dictum.

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 27, 2018 02:18pm

There are only few in our assemblies who really know how to speak respectably.

saeed
Sep 27, 2018 02:20pm

PTI needs to learn a lot of manners before they were let in the parliament.

saeed
Sep 27, 2018 02:23pm

All those PTI supporter who think that the street language this minister used is acceptable should understand there will be no law making if that many politicians are absent from the assembly.

but who cares they wanted the government, and have no policies, no plans and also don't want to do any thing.

Babar Hussain
Sep 27, 2018 02:32pm

The minister of information is overwhelmed and needs to think through before opening up recklessely and not create problems for the government itself.

Sadaat
Sep 27, 2018 02:36pm

Fawad is right by calling the thieves, thieves. These political leaders tried to plunder the fianancia resources in whatever form they could. All government departments are in red ,upto the ears. The ultimate losers are we the tax payers. PPP and PMLS (formerly N) are in cahoot to loot this country. And then these corrupt politicians hide behind the parliament. That's the reason ppl rejected them. As a result of there corruption the country is in debts up to $100 billion. And they siphoned out the looted money abroad , with their children ,living likes princes there.

Texan
Sep 27, 2018 02:38pm

I am sure they were insulted with "robbers and thieves" because they are not snatching phones. They would have been fine if he had called them con artist, larcener or embezzler.

Asif
Sep 27, 2018 02:40pm

Fawad is correct - PPP and N league both are nothing but a bunch of thieves.

Ahmed
Sep 27, 2018 02:42pm

Unsubstantiated allegations by a person who was part of Plmq and ppp past government Right now most corrupts from pmln and ppp have taken refuge in pti

R
Sep 27, 2018 03:22pm

In parliament memers should behave llike a parliamenterian.

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 27, 2018 03:31pm

He told the truth. He can't lie. Can he? They are looters. Every Pakistani have right to call them thieves.

Fact
Sep 27, 2018 03:38pm

Fawad is saying the truth... It must have hurt.

Shah
Sep 27, 2018 03:40pm

He should not apologize for speaking the truth.

Rehan
Sep 27, 2018 03:40pm

There are many thieves sitting in the present Gov. too. So I don't know who he was calling out .

Riaz
Sep 27, 2018 03:48pm

Fawad told exactly what the nation heart feeling.

Shariq
Sep 27, 2018 04:00pm

Opposition cannot tolerate criticism and started to act in a childish way. Lets wait till some of them goes to Jail than they would ( any may never ) understand what they have done in the last decade

Canpakman
Sep 27, 2018 04:12pm

Don't call these big thieves just thieves. These are big looters of our beloved country.

Khawja Azizuddin
Sep 27, 2018 04:19pm

Fawad must continue to press with facts and maintain parlimentary decorum. He must refrain from making arguments that are not supported by facts and are not based on sound rationale or does not serve the best interest of the country. It is not necessary to always react to provocation and malicious comments made by the opposition. Always maintain dignity and respect of the parliment and set a example for rest to follow.

Aman
Sep 27, 2018 04:19pm

Fawad Chaudhry said every word correctly.

Concerned Pakistani
Sep 27, 2018 04:29pm

Just as you would call a spade a spade in the same way you would call a dacoit a dacoit. Name, shame and jail these criminals.

Moth
Sep 27, 2018 04:49pm

They are not thieves they are robbers. PPP and PLMn - no morals.

Riaz Ahmad
Sep 27, 2018 05:04pm

You can call any other theief a thief, but politicians who rob the higest amountes, if you don't call them a thief what other word one must use, Why on earth should the be sacred cows.

Sameer
Sep 27, 2018 05:05pm

But was the information minister wrong?

MONIER
Sep 27, 2018 05:20pm

Fawad is right on point that Major changes are required to fix the Institutions spoiled by PPP and PMLN for personal agendas

MONIER
Sep 27, 2018 05:22pm

@Sincere Pakistani He (Fawad) left PPP long time ago when the Zardi clan took complete control and encouraged cronies to take control of the party

Atif
Sep 27, 2018 05:28pm

PTI members haven't learned to speak on the floor of parliament. They are using the same language they use in the streets.

Taj
Sep 27, 2018 05:32pm

It is not for him to decide who is swindler and who is innocent ...it is up to the court to decide...make judiciary independent which is what in government job

Shahzad
Sep 27, 2018 05:42pm

PTI has won. But they still act like in election campaign mode. They need to stop using twitter, a tool to bypass media, and reach out directly to public. Public is behind PTI, so no need for Trump like Twitter usage. Instead, they just need to do their jobs quietly and efficiently. PPP and PMLN are losers. Treat them fairly with respect as you dispose of them. Don't honor them with fighting.

Ahmad
Sep 27, 2018 05:46pm

These guys think they still are in Opposition.

