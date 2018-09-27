4 terrorists killed, 2 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

Four terrorists were killed and two soldiers received martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on a terrorist hideout in Balochistan's Kalat district on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exchange of fire, which took place in the Mangochar area of Kalat, also resulted in injuries for two soldiers, the ISPR added.

The operation, the ISPR said, was conducted following intelligence reports that the terrorists were planning to do major terrorism activities in the province.

Two suicide jackets, a large quantity of explosives, other weaponry and ammunition were also recovered during the operation, per the ISPR press release.

Of the two martyred soldiers, Sepoy Muhammad Waris Shahban hailed from Jhang, whereas Sepoy Mir Alam was from Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan.