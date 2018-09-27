DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 terrorists killed, 2 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

Syed Ali ShahSeptember 27, 2018

Email

Security forces conduct an operation in Balochistan. —File photo
Security forces conduct an operation in Balochistan. —File photo

Four terrorists were killed and two soldiers received martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on a terrorist hideout in Balochistan's Kalat district on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exchange of fire, which took place in the Mangochar area of Kalat, also resulted in injuries for two soldiers, the ISPR added.

The operation, the ISPR said, was conducted following intelligence reports that the terrorists were planning to do major terrorism activities in the province.

Two suicide jackets, a large quantity of explosives, other weaponry and ammunition were also recovered during the operation, per the ISPR press release.

Of the two martyred soldiers, Sepoy Muhammad Waris Shahban hailed from Jhang, whereas Sepoy Mir Alam was from Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 26, 2018

Trading potential

IT seems that while India and Pakistan exchanged hot words in the latest round of tensions between the two ...
September 26, 2018

New lease of life

FOR years, a handful of dedicated group of doctors and social activists resisted all manner of threats and ...
September 26, 2018

Polio’s last stand

THIS week, in an ongoing attempt to eradicate the deadly polio virus, a national polio immunisation campaign...
Updated September 25, 2018

Wrong signal on taxes

AS the tax season draws to a close — barring an extension — it is imperative that the government send clear...
September 25, 2018

Missing women

THERE is often an unsettling aspect to meetings between bureaucrats and politicians on the country’s financial...
September 25, 2018

Ahvaz attack

WHILE there are a number of ethnic rebel movements of varying intensity active inside Iran, large-scale violence and...