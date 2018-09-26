Two missing children found dead, third returned by kidnappers in Karachi

Two missing children were found dead while a third who had allegedly been kidnapped was recovered safely, police officials from Karachi said on Wednesday.

According to details provided by the police, one missing child was found drowned in an open manhole, another was murdered, whereas a third was allegedly kidnapped by a "friend" of the boy’s father who police think may have later dropped him off owing to fear of being arrested, as the kidnapping had triggered violence.

Missing boy found drowned

Sohrab Goth police revealed that the body of a missing boy, Muhammad Ilyas, around two years of age, was found inside a sewage drain in the city's Ayoub Goth area.

The police said that the boy had been missing since September 15 and the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on September 18 on the complaint of the parents.

The boy's body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors confirmed that the infant died of drowning, revealed Malir SSP Sheeraz Nazeer.

The senior officer pointed out that the minor’s body was recovered from an open gutter (manhole) near his home. It appeared that the child came out from his home and fell down in the drain where he drowned.

Missing boy found murdered

Another boy who was reported missing from within the limits of Sohrab Goth police station was found murdered, SITE Superhighway Industrial Police officials said.

They added that the body of the boy, Rehan Khan, believed to be around 12 years old, was recovered from bushes near Al-Rehman Society. A rope was found around his neck.

Rehan had been missing since August 26 from Sohrab Goth and his parents had lodged an FIR under section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the PPC against the unknown suspects.

SSP Nazeer said that the remains were basically a skeleton of the boy. He opined that Rehan might have been murdered soon after his kidnapping as the remains appeared to be over 20 days old.

He said that it was prima facie (based on the first impression) a murder case, adding that the police were investigating the matter. He pointed out that the family had not received any ransom call during this period.

Missing boy recovered

Meanwhile, a six-year-old boy whose kidnapping on Tuesday evening had triggered violence in parts of New Karachi was recovered from Liaquatabad late that night.

Officials believed that the kidnapper(s) might have dropped him there owing to fear of being arrested as the police have taken its cognizance and the media has highlighted it.

According to Bilal Colony police, Huzefa Aleem, 6, was kidnapped by two suspects riding a motorbike near Imambargah Hussaini in sector-5-G on Tuesday afternoon.

Late Tuesday night, the suspects dropped him near Sindhi Hotel in Liaquatabad from where an old man brought him to the police station. The Liaquatabad police in turn informed Bilal Colony police that took him into protective custody and later on handed him over to the family.

The police said the boy told investigators that his father’s friend took him on his motorbike with the promise of providing him some eatable. Later on, he was taken to an unknown place and was dropped there.

New Karachi SP Shabbir Baloch told Dawn that the boy was apparently in a state of shock when he gave his initial statement regarding the involvement of his father's friend. However, the officer said that the police were conducting investigations to verify the boy's claim.

The boy’s kidnapping triggered violence in parts of New Karachi on Tuesday where the police resorted to tear gas shelling, aerial firing and used baton charge to disperse the mob. During acts of arson committed by the mob of people, a man, identified as Akbar was injured.

The police have arrested nine suspects over charges of riots who were presented before the court concerned on Wednesday and all were released on bail, said SP Baloch.