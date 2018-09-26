Council of Islamic Ideology backs legislation on triple talaq as punishable offence

Dr Qibla Ayaz, the chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), on Wednesday announced the council's decision to support the declaration of 'triple talaq' as a punishable offence, and that the council would undergo consultations with various scholars soon to decide the appropriate punishment in such cases.

Addressing a press conference soon after a detailed meeting held by the council the same day, the chairperson revealed that a conference will be held soon in which scholars will provide their input on the matter.

The council also decided that to remedy the prevalent divorce rate and other such issues, a consolidated form for divorce will be prepared which will include punitive measures for cases in which divorce is declared three times in one sitting.

A draft for the consolidated form will be submitted for the federal government's review, the CII chairperson informed mediapersons, adding that work had already begun on the form and that it will be ready soon.

Dr Ayaz said that 'on-the-spot' divorce had become a widespread social issue, incidences of which are reported on a daily basis to various mosques, after which the matter is taken to court.

Members of the council during the meeting observed that in such situations, women and children are adversely affected, especially with regard to their emotional health and future education.

It was decided that a nationwide effort will be launched by the council to consult with scholars and impress upon them the urgency of highlighting and promoting family values in Friday sermons.

Another important issue raised and discussed in great detail during the council meeting was that of under-age marriages. Dr Ayaz said that the council considers children below the age of 16 as under-aged.

He said that after consultation with religious scholars and experts on social issues, the matter will be discussed further in the council's next meeting.

The council has urged the government to start an awareness drive with the assistance of religious scholars to discourage people from supporting underage marriages. It was also recommended that educational institutes carry out similar drives to raise awareness regarding the matter.