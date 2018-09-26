DAWN.COM

ECP releases list of candidates competing in Oct 14 by-polls

Dawn.comSeptember 26, 2018

By-elections to be held on October 14. — Photo:file
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the final list of candidates competing the the upcoming by-polls to be held on October 14.

By-elections will be held on 11 National Assembly constituencies, which include two in Lahore, two in Rawalpindi and one each in Karachi, Islamabad, Bannu, Attock, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

This is the first election in which overseas Pakistanis will be able to cast their votes through the i-voting process.

A list of candidates from prominent political parties like Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is as following:

NA-131 (Lahore-IX)

  • Humayun Akhtar Khan — PTI
  • Asim Mahmood — PPP-P
  • Rana Umer Shahzad — TLP
  • Khawaja Saad Rafiq — PML-N

NA-124 (Lahore-II)

  • Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan — PTI
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — PML-N
  • Shahbaz Mahmood Bhatti — PPP-P
  • Abid Sher Ali — Independent
  • Salman Iqbal — TLP

NA-103 (Faisalabad-III)

  • Manzoor Hussain — TLP
  • Muhammad Saddullah — PTI
  • Ali Gohar Khan — PML-N
  • Shahadat Ali Khan — PPPP

NA-35 (Bannu)

  • Nasim Ali Shah — PTI
  • Syeda Yasmin Safdar — PPP-P
  • Zahid Akram Durrani — MMA

NA-243 (Karachi East-II)

  • Naeem Akhtar — MMA
  • Muhammad Alamgir Khan — PTI
  • Syed Nawazul Huda — TLP
  • Sharafat Ali — PMl-N
  • Amir Waliuddin Chishti — MQM-P
  • Hakim Ali — PPP-P
  • Syed Asif Hasnain — PSP

NA-69 (Gujrat-II)

Moonis Ilahi — PML-Q Raja Salamat Ali — TLP Imran Zafar — PML-N

NA-63 (Rawalpindi-VII)

  • Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi — PPPP
  • Aqeel Malik — PML-N
  • Qurban Ali — TLP
  • Mansoor Hayat Khan — PTI

NA-60 (Rawalpindi-IV)

  • Zahid Aqeel — TLP
  • Sajjad Khan — PML-N
  • Sheikh Rashid Shafique — PTI

NA-56 (Attock-II)

  • Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah — TLP
  • Malik Khuram Ali Khan — PTI
  • Malik Sohail Khan — PML-N

NA-53 (Islamabad-II)

  • Khan Iftikhar Shahzada — PPPP
  • Abdul Hafeez — TLP
  • Ali Nawaz Awan — PTI
  • Waqar Ahmed — PML-N
AW
Sep 26, 2018 08:42pm

May the force be with all PTI candidates and lead them to grand Victory so than PM Khan’s hands are strengthened to defeat the core mafia forever

Rohail
Sep 26, 2018 09:01pm

Lahore should reject Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was miserably voted out and rejected by his own constituency in Muree. Why is he even bothering to elect from Lahore? Let’s reject him.

Danish
Sep 26, 2018 09:15pm

PTI has upper hand will win all seats .IK is the most popular leader with clean background the people are contesting are very popular among people Haynun Akhtar Khan PTI most loyal candiate opportunist can change his loyalty any time . Othere are same all are after MNAS fame.

