ECP releases list of candidates competing in Oct 14 by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the final list of candidates competing the the upcoming by-polls to be held on October 14.

By-elections will be held on 11 National Assembly constituencies, which include two in Lahore, two in Rawalpindi and one each in Karachi, Islamabad, Bannu, Attock, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

This is the first election in which overseas Pakistanis will be able to cast their votes through the i-voting process.

A list of candidates from prominent political parties like Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is as following:

NA-131 (Lahore-IX)

Humayun Akhtar Khan — PTI

Asim Mahmood — PPP-P

Rana Umer Shahzad — TLP

Khawaja Saad Rafiq — PML-N

NA-124 (Lahore-II)

Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan — PTI

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — PML-N

Shahbaz Mahmood Bhatti — PPP-P

Abid Sher Ali — Independent

Salman Iqbal — TLP

NA-103 (Faisalabad-III)

Manzoor Hussain — TLP

Muhammad Saddullah — PTI

Ali Gohar Khan — PML-N

Shahadat Ali Khan — PPPP

NA-35 (Bannu)

Nasim Ali Shah — PTI

Syeda Yasmin Safdar — PPP-P

Zahid Akram Durrani — MMA

NA-243 (Karachi East-II)

Naeem Akhtar — MMA

Muhammad Alamgir Khan — PTI

Syed Nawazul Huda — TLP

Sharafat Ali — PMl-N

Amir Waliuddin Chishti — MQM-P

Hakim Ali — PPP-P

Syed Asif Hasnain — PSP

NA-69 (Gujrat-II)

Moonis Ilahi — PML-Q Raja Salamat Ali — TLP Imran Zafar — PML-N

NA-63 (Rawalpindi-VII)

Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi — PPPP

Aqeel Malik — PML-N

Qurban Ali — TLP

Mansoor Hayat Khan — PTI

NA-60 (Rawalpindi-IV)

Zahid Aqeel — TLP

Sajjad Khan — PML-N

Sheikh Rashid Shafique — PTI

NA-56 (Attock-II)

Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah — TLP

Malik Khuram Ali Khan — PTI

Malik Sohail Khan — PML-N

NA-53 (Islamabad-II)