Pak v Ban: Pakistan look toward Malik to bail the team out yet again

Pakistan are 53-3 after 14 overs against Bangladesh in pursuit of their 240-run target in the crucial Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The start to their run chase began in the worst possible manner as they lost opener Fakhar Zaman and star batsman Babar Azam in the first two overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2L) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman (R) — AFP

With his team in more than a spot of bother, skipper Sarfraz promoted him up the order and played a few decent strokes, raising the hopes that a captain's knock might be in the store.

However, he unnecessarily chased a wide Mustafizur Rahman delivery and nicked it to the keeper. At this point, disaster mode was well and truly on.

Not for the first time in the tournament, Shoaib Malik walked in knowing that if the team has to win, he'd have to anchor the innings.

After 5 overs, Pakistan were 21-3 and in desperate need for Imam and Malik to provide a solid stand for a chance to keep their side in the tournament.

Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan — AFP

A couple quiet overs later, Malik came alive in the 8th, dispatching Mustafizur Rehman for two fours to relieve some pressure before runs dried up again. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan were 37-3.

Imam took some risk in the 13th over, coming down the track and hitting it over mid-off for a much-needed boundary.

Bangladesh innings

After Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar opened their innings, whereas Junaid Khan and Shaheen Afridi shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Junaid, playing his first match of the tournament, made almost instant impact as he removed Sarkar for naught in the 3rd over.

Fakhar Zaman takes a catch that dismissed Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar. — AFP

Mominul Haq walked in to join Das but his stay at the crease didn't last long as Afridi bowled him out in the very next over — the fourth of the innings.

Junaid tripled Bangladesh's troubles by shattering Das' stumps with a peach of a delivery in the 5th over, at the end of which the score stood 12-3.

Liton Das is dismissed by Junaid Khan during the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan — AFP

With three wickets having tumbled in three straight overs, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun went on the defensive to plug the leak. After 10 overs, the Tigers were 27-3.

Runs were relatively easier to come by in the next five overs as the Rahim, Mithun pairing mixed singles and doubles with boundaries every now and then. By the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh were 55-3 and somewhat recovered from the triple setbacks.

Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after playing a shot during the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AP

Rahim, who had scored a magnificent 144 in the victory of Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, was growing in confidence, easily dealing with whatever Pakistani spinners hurled at him.

With 20 overs gone, Bangladesh were 83-3, and Pakistan had all but squandered the impact of the three-wicket break earlier in the innings.

Pakistan bowling showed some signs of resurgence between overs 20 and 25 but it did not reap a wicket. At the halfway mark, the Tigers were 107-3 and certainly back in the game.

Bangladesh's Mohammad Mithun, left, congratulates teammate Mushfiqur Rahim on scoring fifty runs — AP

The 26th over saw Rahim bring up his half-century as well as his 100 partnership with Mithun.

Hasan Ali was reintroduced into the attack in the 27th over and he should have had his breakthrough when he forced Rahim to nick one to the slip cordon, which unfortunately for him was empty as his skipper had removed the catcher prior to that over.

Junaid was also brought back as Sarfraz fished for the wicket his side badly needed but once again absent was the attacking intent as the slip cordon was empty, although it may also have had something to do with Junaid's bowling angle.

At the end of the 30th over, the Tigers were 138-3, and hoping for a total in excess of 270.

Shaheen Afridi appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Mohammad Mithun — AP

The Bangladeshi batters brought up their 150 in the 33rd over bowled by Afridi, who was the third pacer reintroduced into the attack by Sarfraz in search of the elusive breakthrough.

Hasan finally broke Rahim, Mithun's 144-run partnership in the 34th over when he had the latter playing an ugly hoick. He was caught by Hasan off his own bowling, having contributed 60 off 84 balls.

Mithun, left, looks on as Hasan Ali, right, takes the catch to dismiss him. — AP

New man Imrul Kayes drove Afridi for a four in the 35th over, at the end of which Bangladesh were 163-4. But the southpaw did not last long as Shadab had him trapped in front of the wickets in the 37th over; he made just 9 runs.

The twin wickets dried up the runs for Bangladesh, who were now hoping that the jaded Rahim bats till the end.

At 99, Rahim was on the verge of completing his second ton of the tournament when Afridi had him caught behind in the 42nd over, giving him a heartache to go with his aching legs.

The pace trio of Junaid, Afridi and Hasan were finally bowling up to their reputations as Bangladesh were faultering. By the end of 45 overs, the Tigers were 221-6.

Junaid picked up his third wicket of the day in the 46th over, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz as captain Mashrafe Mortaza walked in. The comeback kid struck again in the 48th over, this time unsettling the stumps of Mahmudullah.

In the 49th over, Mortaza launched Hasan for a six over midwicket. That proved to be the innings' first and only maximum as Bangladesh lost both their remaining wickets in the same over, finishing with 239 all out.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman