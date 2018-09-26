Pak v Ban: Bangladesh back in the game at halfway mark
Bangladesh are 115-3 after 25.5 overs in their crucial Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash with Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.
After Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar opened their innings, whereas Junaid Khan and Shaheen Afridi shared the new ball for Pakistan.
Junaid, playing his first match of the tournament, made almost instant impact as removed Sarkar for naught in the 3rd over.
Mominul Haq walked in to join Das but his stay at the crease didn't last long as Afridi bowled him out in the very next over, the fourth of the innings.
Junaid tripled Bangladesh's troubles by shattering Das' stumps with a peach of a delivery in the 5th over, at the end of which the score stood 12-3.
With three wickets having tumbled in three straight overs, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun went on the defensive to plug the leak. After 10 overs, the Tigers were 27-3.
Runs were relatively easier to come by in the next five overs as the Rahim, Mithun pairing mixed singles and doubles with a boundaries every now and then. By the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh were 55-3 and somewhat recovered from the triple setbacks.
Rahim, who had scored a magnificent 144 in the victory of Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, was growing in confidence, easily dealing with whatever Pakistani spinners hurled at him.
With 20 overs gone, Bangladesh were 83-3, and Pakistan had all but spurned the impact of the three-wicket break earlier in the innings.
Pakistan bowling showed some signs of resurgence between overs 20 and 25 but it did not reaped a wicket. At the halfway mark, the Tigers were 107-3 and certainly back in the game.
The 26th over saw Rahim bring up his half-century as well as his 100 partnership with Mithun.
Line-ups
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Bye bye amir, please don't come back. You ruin the team balance.
Lions are back in action....going good...Afridi is future star..
Waiting for Bangla wash today. Go BD tigers go.
Good comeback of Junaid Khan. We should persevere with him.
Go for it Green shirts. Best of luck.
@Fez -Amir has given a lot of victories. We all lose our touch sometimes and then bounce back. Let's not dis our match winning players like this. Let's learn something from the West who stick with their teams.
@ga amir is a joke who made his name on tailor made seaming pitches. Outside of England he has been found out badly, he actually cant take a wicket. accept the facts rather than turn a bowler worse than Irfan pathan into something else. Look at Junaid and Shaheen, real bowlers.
Problem is with batting line up and we keep changing our bowlers and we expecting improvement with this logic.
After the early blows Bangladesh have recovered well. But still a long way to go. Rahim and Mahmadullah will be the key. Sarfaraz needs to be more proactive with his field placements.
Even after winning two matches against Pakistan, Indians are praying to play against BD...Thats the Fear of Pakistan.,,!
Why Sarfaraz is defensive in field when got 3 early wickets. Very bad captaincy. We better a captain to lead with adaptability.
Surprised and a bit hurt by the criticism of Amir.He is a class bowler,going through a bad patch,may be.
Just wish to remind that class is permanent and loss of form is temporary.
@Waqas - "Even after winning two matches against Pakistan, Indians are praying to play against BD...Thats the Fear of Pakistan"
Nope. That's how boring Pakistani cricket has become. We find Bangladesh better to play against than pak.
@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) good wishes to both teams, but Ashraf what is your real name. Be honest.
@Waqas are you dreaming? We don't care about pak or BD.
@Waqas wrong understanding we want Pakistan to be worst team in this continent
@Waqas honestly we are quite bored of playing against you guys!
@ Waqas, We don't want one sided games like the last two matches with Pak. We expect better fight from Bidesh.
@Waqas Good joke of the day
amir haters are blindly unjustly glorify sarfraz
Hasan Ali has been a big disappointment in this tournament. Not only is he is not taking wickets but also leaking runs heavily.
@Waqas ... Thats not fear my dear.... We all wish to see Pakistan HUMBLED
Both Ban and Pak are already looking tired. This match is going on in slow motion.
@Khan - "Lions are back in action....going good...Afridi is future star.."
But a Tiger is stronger than a Lion. BD in control right now. 115/3 from 26 overs.