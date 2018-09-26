Pak v Ban: Bangladesh back in the game at halfway mark

Bangladesh are 115-3 after 25.5 overs in their crucial Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash with Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

After Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar opened their innings, whereas Junaid Khan and Shaheen Afridi shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Junaid, playing his first match of the tournament, made almost instant impact as removed Sarkar for naught in the 3rd over.

Fakhar Zaman takes a catch that dismissed Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar. — AFP

Mominul Haq walked in to join Das but his stay at the crease didn't last long as Afridi bowled him out in the very next over, the fourth of the innings.

Junaid tripled Bangladesh's troubles by shattering Das' stumps with a peach of a delivery in the 5th over, at the end of which the score stood 12-3.

Liton Das is dismissed by Junaid Khan during the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan — AFP

With three wickets having tumbled in three straight overs, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun went on the defensive to plug the leak. After 10 overs, the Tigers were 27-3.

Runs were relatively easier to come by in the next five overs as the Rahim, Mithun pairing mixed singles and doubles with a boundaries every now and then. By the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh were 55-3 and somewhat recovered from the triple setbacks.

Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after playing a shot during the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AP

Rahim, who had scored a magnificent 144 in the victory of Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, was growing in confidence, easily dealing with whatever Pakistani spinners hurled at him.

With 20 overs gone, Bangladesh were 83-3, and Pakistan had all but spurned the impact of the three-wicket break earlier in the innings.

Pakistan bowling showed some signs of resurgence between overs 20 and 25 but it did not reaped a wicket. At the halfway mark, the Tigers were 107-3 and certainly back in the game.

The 26th over saw Rahim bring up his half-century as well as his 100 partnership with Mithun.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman