PML-N will resist selective accountability: Shahbaz
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government and made it clear that his party will resist what he called "selective accountability".
Sharif, who was talking to reporters in Islamabad, made it clear, however, that the PML-N will support accountability if it will is carried out after due process.
Talking about the opposition, Shahbaz said that the entire opposition wants a joint course of action.
"There were some divisions on the elections of the premier and president, but the opposition is united now," he claimed, adding that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, but the opposition and treasury benches are united on national issues.
The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly also said that the opposition wants to maintain a consensus on issues pertaining to foreign, interior and national security.
"I myself will head the Public Accounts Committee. The norms and customs should prevail," he said.
He said that the opposition had communicated on almost a daily basis, but rejected reports that PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari was approached by his party for help.
"I am not aware of any contact with PPP to seek help," he added.
Talking about the presidential elections, he alleged that "a market was set up for the sale and purchase of lawmakers, but the PML-N doesn't believe in such markets."
"Everyone knows how the PTI purchased aircraft packed with lawmakers," he stated.
The PML-N stalwart a;sp said that talks about rolling back the 18th Constitutional Amendment are premature.
He also criticised the government for the rising prices of various commodities and "dropping an inflationary bomb" on citizens.
"Parliament can make or break anyone," warned Sharif, saying that the opposition had the right to initiate a motion of no-confidence against the incumbent government. However, he added that such talk was premature at this point and the opposition would work for the nation's stability.
He also warned against tampering with the bureaucracy, saying that the government itself would suffer if it was subjected to the whims of those in power.
Accountability is for PML N and PPP tenures, and chair be also given to one of these chors, corrupts and thugs, why?
Why you are worried Shahbaz Sharif, if your Government did nothing wrong then you should not worry !
SS and co just need to go. You've had your turn, now get lost and stop putting up hurdles for others
This is not the period PPP and PMLN muk muka era Mr Shabaz where you can control who is going to held accountable and brush it under carpet. The biggest culprits of corruption is Sharif family and PPP leader(s).....
Some please ask him the definition of "Selective". He should better know since he and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif have been practicing selective favoritism for the last 3 terms of their rule that created a mega-cartel of corruption in Pakistan until their practices were challenged and culprits are being apprehended and convicted.
The PML-N has sown chaos and not unity in Pakistan.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government and made it clear that his party will resist what he called "selective accountability"., now you have face the truth that yo have cheated with poor people of Pakistan, in fact your time over and ready to face your criminal act, that's it
@SMI .... Little feet have large shoes to fill.
Theives do not like accountability.
Five years of KP govt is full of such events..... but nobody would even dare to probe corruption in KP.
It has to be selective as since the past 40 years, only PPP and PML-N has run the country!
@Nusrat - PML-n should have done that in their tenure.
"PML-N will resist accountability" is what he means.
Any rejection of accountability is is a rejection accountability. Sabaz, don’t you have any shame, who else can oppose accountability other than chors