DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt withdraws plans to shift Radio Pakistan headquarters after protests, talks

Shakeel QararUpdated September 26, 2018

Email

In this photo taken on Monday, Radio Pakistan employees hold up placards at the protest on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad. — White Star
In this photo taken on Monday, Radio Pakistan employees hold up placards at the protest on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad. — White Star

The Ministry of Informa­tion on Wednesday withdrew its plans to shift the headquarters of the Pakistan Broad­casting Corporation (PBC) and give out its existing premises on a long-term lease, DawnNewsTV reported.

A letter sent by the Information Ministry to the PBC director general announcing the plans to shift the corporation's headquarters was withdrawn after Radio Pakistan staffers protested against the proposed move and their representatives held talks with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

According to DawnNewsTV, the minister during the negotiations agreed to withdraw the letter regarding the proposal, and asked PBC employees to provide their recommendations within a month as to how Radio Pakistan's revenue could be raised.

The letter from the Ministry of Information, signed by director of the minister’s office Danyal Gilani, was received by Radio Pakistan last week.

The letter to the PBC DG had said that the minister for information and broadcasting had directed for a proposal to be prepared to lease the Radio Pakistan headquarters on a long-term basis and move PBC Headquarters to the PBC Academy in H-9.

Chaudhry had supported the proposal at a press conference and asked why Radio Pakistan needed a large building when FM radio stations could be run out of small houses.

The Radio Pakistan building is located in the Red Zone, a stone’s throw from the Prime Minister’s Office.

A notification issued by the PBC today said: "This section's letter of even number dated 19.09.2018 on the [shifting of Radio Pakistan headquarters], may please be treated as withdrawn."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Mohsin Rafique
Sep 26, 2018 03:17pm

Again a U-trun, without homework result of decisions.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 26, 2018

Trading potential

IT seems that while India and Pakistan exchanged hot words in the latest round of tensions between the two ...
September 26, 2018

New lease of life

FOR years, a handful of dedicated group of doctors and social activists resisted all manner of threats and ...
September 26, 2018

Polio’s last stand

THIS week, in an ongoing attempt to eradicate the deadly polio virus, a national polio immunisation campaign...
Updated September 25, 2018

Wrong signal on taxes

AS the tax season draws to a close — barring an extension — it is imperative that the government send clear...
September 25, 2018

Missing women

THERE is often an unsettling aspect to meetings between bureaucrats and politicians on the country’s financial...
September 25, 2018

Ahvaz attack

WHILE there are a number of ethnic rebel movements of varying intensity active inside Iran, large-scale violence and...