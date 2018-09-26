Ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry's son-in-law arrested from Dubai in Eden Housing scam: minister

A son-in-law of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry has been arrested from Dubai in a case regarding the multi-billion Eden Housing Society scam, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Wednesday.

The minister described the arrest of Murtaza Amjad by the Federal Investigation Agency in UAE as a "major success" in the government's campaign for accountability.

He said others accused of allegedly cheating people who had invested their money in the Eden Housing Society included Chaudhry's son, Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter and the father-in-law of his daughter.

Some concrete development regarding the arrest of the other accused is expected to emerge today, Chaudhry added.

The affectees of the Eden Housing Society had on Sunday held a demonstration outside the Lahore residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging him to help them recover their hard-earned money allegedly looted by the group that launched the housing scheme.

The protesters demanded that the PTI government bring Eden Housing group owner Dr Amjad and others back from Canada and recover the looted money from them or ensure the group completed the project and handed them over the houses and plots promised to them.

There are at least 10,000 affectees of the group. Dr Amjad and his two sons had managed to flee the country in April last and travel to Canada as the interior ministry did not put their names on the the Exit Control List despite a request by the National Accountability Bureau.

NAB has estimated the property owned by the Eden group to be worth up to Rs20bn. The bureau has claimed that it would compensate the affectees soon.

In June, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had written a letter to NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, asking him to launch an investigation against ex-CJP Chaudhry and his family for allegedly receiving benefits in the scam of the failed Eden Housing Society.

Taking to Dawn at the time, Chaudhry had claimed that Chaudhry’s daughter got married to the son of Eden Housing Society's owner at a time when her father as the chief justice of the country was hearing a case regarding alleged irregularities in the housing scheme.

He had claimed that after the marriage, the names of the housing scheme’s owners had been removed from ECL and they later left the country.