'Breakthrough' in Eden Housing scam as ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry's son-in-law arrested from Dubai
A son-in-law of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry has been arrested from Dubai in a case regarding the multi-billion Eden Housing Society scam, in what Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry described as a "breakthrough" on Wednesday.
The minister termed the arrest of Murtaza Amjad by the Federal Investigation Agency in UAE as a "major success" in the government's campaign for accountability. The warrants for his arrest were issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
He claimed that former CJP Chaudhry had made the "shocking" decision by hearing a case regarding the housing scheme himself, and later gave "relief" to its owners because they were the in-laws of his daughter.
The minister said others accused of allegedly cheating people who had invested their money in the Eden Housing Society included Iftikhar Chaudhry's son, Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter and the father-in-law of his daughter.
Some concrete development regarding the arrest of the other accused is expected to emerge today, Fawad added.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought a report regarding arrests in the case within 24 hours.
The affectees of the Eden Housing Society had on Sunday held a demonstration outside the Lahore residence of Prime Minister Khan, urging him to help them recover their hard-earned money allegedly looted by the group that launched the housing scheme.
The protesters demanded that the PTI government bring Eden Housing group owner Dr Amjad and others back from Canada and recover the looted money from them or ensure the group completed the project and handed them over the houses and plots promised to them.
There are at least 10,000 affectees of the group. Dr Amjad and his two sons had managed to flee the country in April last and travel to Canada as the interior ministry did not put their names on the the Exit Control List despite a request by NAB.
NAB has estimated the property seized from the Eden group to be worth up to Rs20bn. The bureau has claimed that it would compensate the affectees soon.
In June, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had written a letter to NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, asking him to launch an investigation against ex-CJP Chaudhry and his family for allegedly receiving benefits in the scam of the failed Eden Housing Society.
Taking to Dawn at the time, Fawad had claimed that Chaudhry’s daughter got married to the son of Eden Housing Society's owner at a time when her father as the chief justice of the country was hearing a case regarding alleged irregularities in the housing scheme.
He had claimed that after the marriage, the names of the housing scheme’s owners had been removed from ECL and they later left the country.
Comments (38)
???---- and, we thought Iftikhar Chaudhry was a mile-stone Chief justice !
Good absconders are getting nabbed.
Its big!
So finally, it has started...
Vengeance Politics
Drama continues. Arrest is not going to make any difference.. We need looted money back. We have seen in past, ppl get bailed or acquitted. Let's hope this will not turn into political victimization where Government just make arrest without proper investigation and in this end all so called culprit will held free after some time.
This gives credibility to the PTI government
Remind us the days of Saif ur Rehman Ehtisaab Commission
@Karachiwala yep when caught red handed we always have that final excuse which we call political victimisation.
we must recognize the efforts and will of current Govt. to nab corrupt elite of Pakistan. Weldon
Progress being made. No one is above the law and no one can escape the long-arm of the law.
Time to get AH, Ishaq Dar and Ghauri et al from the UK as well
Lock him up.
People in power in both India and Pakistan have same traits of aiding and abetting the looters of public money. This proves DNA of people of these two countries are same!
Musharraf was always right about Iftikhar Chaudhry from day one
No wonder Ex CJP was desperate IK doesn't become PM
It's appalling that we see this over and over again all over the country, I think PK needs to bring someone from the west to teach land registry how to handle land exchanges and cut the bureaucracy, including quick justice and severe punishment. Unless these individuals are charged within days the things will not get better. Total overhaul is required
@Karachiwala So why don't you compensate for the theft from your own pocket.
The sooner the politics of vendetta ends the better.
@Karachiwala - It's not Vengeance - I am an affectee of this scandal and it's all real - My hard earned money is looted and you sitting on your couch think everything is Vengeance - People have been staging protests around this for 3+ Years - Go through previous media reports ..
@Karachiwala Really, arresting absconders and corrupt people is vengeance is it.
Arrest all absconders, get them back and initiate trails against them relating to their black activities. Including, Isaq Dar and two sons of convicted Nawaz - don't let them get away with looted money!
General Musharraf was right to Sack chief justice I Chaudhary in 2007,back then his son was also involved in some case.But the media and lots of lawyers, politicians,supported the corrupt Chief Justice.
@Naim agree with your point mushraf knew that ex Cj is corrupt.
What about cheaters sitting in DHA?
@Karachiwala nabbing a fraudster is vengeance? Be it then because that Chaudhary tried to dissuade the judicial system with falsified judicial proceedings.
@Karachiwala If your hard earned was at stack, will you make this comment?
Great job IK! Keep going
@Malik Amjad that will come soon.
@Naim You nailed it. You are right.
@Khan. -- Yes, nothing is going to happene, so we'll just let everyone carry on looting?. do you people ever look at saying something positive.
Nothing will happen, they will get the bail very soon, just like Rao Anwar got the bail.
Dear Minister i will accept your claim when they will be punished, before this is just a talk and publicity.
Finally something of substance from the government
this is the first good sign of the tabdeeli. but it smells political vengeance as it came with the ex CJ Iftikhar Chodry's case against the sitting prime minister. Let's hope both the cases are decided on merits.
will the PTI itself be able to nab or prevent the corruption kings present in its own ranks through PAC. Don't be a part of disinformation cells.
The money amounting to 20 Billion PKR should go to national kitty instead of effectees. Because effectees has purchased the plots from Corruption money.
I hope this is only the beginning of the long trail of the corrupts to be accosted. Make them all cough up every penny they have gobbled.