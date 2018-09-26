DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Axact CEO shifted to Adiala jail after arrest

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 26, 2018

Email

Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh. — Photo: File
Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh. — Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested Shoaib Shaikh, the owner and chief executive officer of Axact, and shifted him to Adiala jail months after he had been convicted in a fake degree scam case, FIA sources confirmed to Dawn.

On July 6, the district and sessions judge, Islamabad, had sentenced him to 20-year imprisonment in the fake degrees scam case. Twenty-four of his accomplices were also convicted in the same case and they were given jail terms ranging between three and seven years.

However, the Axact chief had not surrendered to the court following his conviction and managed to escape. The FIA reportedly did not make any effort for his arrest during the past two and a half months.

The sources said the FIA arrested him on Tuesday as the Supreme Court was set to resume hearing in the matter on Thursday.

The FIA had registered an inquiry on May 19, 2015, against M/s Axact Ltd Islamabad region on a charge of preparing and selling degrees of fake online educational institutions with fake accreditation bodies, enticing innocent people through impersonation as student counsellors within Pakistan and abroad.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2018

AXACT
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Mak
Sep 26, 2018 09:43am

Whole drama of FIA. This guy should have been behind bars few years ago. Strangely his Defence office is running business as usual ! Money matters sadly .

salman
Sep 26, 2018 09:49am

and PMLN supporters say courts are biased against them.

Revealer
Sep 26, 2018 09:54am

He will get away easily since agp is his paid men. And had served him before.

Taimur
Sep 26, 2018 10:16am

Why it took years to send him to jail? It shows the rotten system and support for powerful system at all levels. The FIA officials who did not try to arrest him should also be investigated.

Ahmar
Sep 26, 2018 10:31am

Keep these people behind bars and don't let them go anywhere. These people are disgrace to this country and the people. The damage this man and his company has done to this country is unprecedented.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 26, 2018

Trading potential

IT seems that while India and Pakistan exchanged hot words in the latest round of tensions between the two ...
September 26, 2018

New lease of life

FOR years, a handful of dedicated group of doctors and social activists resisted all manner of threats and ...
September 26, 2018

Polio’s last stand

THIS week, in an ongoing attempt to eradicate the deadly polio virus, a national polio immunisation campaign...
Updated September 25, 2018

Wrong signal on taxes

AS the tax season draws to a close — barring an extension — it is imperative that the government send clear...
September 25, 2018

Missing women

THERE is often an unsettling aspect to meetings between bureaucrats and politicians on the country’s financial...
September 25, 2018

Ahvaz attack

WHILE there are a number of ethnic rebel movements of varying intensity active inside Iran, large-scale violence and...