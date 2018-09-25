DAWN.COM

Trump extends good wishes for PM Khan during meeting with Qureshi

APPUpdated September 25, 2018

Qureshi discusses with US president the persistent need to "rephrase the historic ties between Pakistan and the US". —AFP
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in New York to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump in New York and discussed matters relating to bilateral relations.

Talking to the PTV, Qureshi said that President Trump, during an informal meeting at a luncheon in New York, extended good wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister said he apprised the US president about the persistent need to "rephrase the historic relations between Pakistan and the US", adding that during the meeting he found the attitude of President Trump to be positive.

During the gathering, Qureshi said he also met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife. A special meeting with Secretary Pompeo was scheduled for October 2, he added.

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi held a meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UNGA, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest and enhancing of cooperation on various sectors.

