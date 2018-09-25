DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

21 non custom paid luxury vehicles recovered from private farm near Islamabad

Tahir NaseerSeptember 25, 2018

Email

The cars are said to have been brought to Pakistan for the Qatari royal family's hunting trips — Photo: file
The cars are said to have been brought to Pakistan for the Qatari royal family's hunting trips — Photo: file

At least 21 non custom paid luxury vehicles — all belonging to the Qatari royal family — have been recovered from the parking lot of a dairy farm owned by Saifur Rehman, a former chairman of the now defunct Ehtasab Bureau, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.

The farm is located in Rawat, a town near Islamabad.

The 21 vehicles were part of a batch of 50 cars imported by Qatari royals three years ago for hunting purposes. The remaining vehicles are suspected to be in the use of prominent personalities, customs sources told DawnNews.

The import duty applicable on all 50 cars had been waived for a period of three months by the PML-N government via a statutory regulatory order. However, the duty was never paid and the cars never returned to Qatar, a Customs Department source told DawnNewsTV.

The Qatar Embassy in Islamabad has confirmed the ownership of the cars.

According to the source, the Customs Department suspects that some of the vehicles had been in the use of the Sharif family.

At least one of the cars was recovered from Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, the source said. The driver of the vehicle, who was arrested when the car was seized, had provided the tip-off about the location of the other vehicles.

The manager of the dairy farm has asked for time to provide the legal paperwork for the cars.

Customs officers have given him three days. Failure to provide legal documentation will result in the registration of a criminal case, sources within the department said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

City running dry

City running dry

Around 40pc to 50pc of Karachi’s water is lost through leakages.

Editorial

Updated September 25, 2018

Wrong signal on taxes

AS the tax season draws to a close — barring an extension — it is imperative that the government send clear...
September 25, 2018

Missing women

THERE is often an unsettling aspect to meetings between bureaucrats and politicians on the country’s financial...
September 25, 2018

Ahvaz attack

WHILE there are a number of ethnic rebel movements of varying intensity active inside Iran, large-scale violence and...
Updated September 24, 2018

India’s tirade

THE cancellation of a meeting at the UNGA in New York between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India has been...
September 24, 2018

Prisoners’ travails

OUR state might deny there is a prison crisis, but the absence of basic jail amenities, massive overcrowding and ...
September 24, 2018

Thar drought

ON Aug 15, Tharparkar’s deputy commissioner penned a letter to the Board of Revenue, requesting that the district...