DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Opposition attacks PM's statement on citizenship for children of refugees

Amir WasimUpdated September 25, 2018

Email

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari. — Photo/File
Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari. — Photo/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement earlier this month on granting citizenship to people of Bengali and Afghan parentage who were born in Pakistan sparked another debate in the assembly session on Tuesday.

The issue was raised jointly by opposition party PPP and one of the government allies, the Balochistan National Party (BNP), through a call to attention notice.

Criticising the statement, PPP's Nafeesa Shah termed the premier's statement "insensitive" and said that PM Khan had "failed to take the feelings of the locals" of Karachi into consideration.

She said that the prime minister made the statement without realising the 'sensitivities' of the metropolis, which she said had fought "civil wars" over resources.

Drawing a somewhat confusing analogy, Shah complained that while PM Khan talks fondly about the state of Madina, "he forgets that Pakistani immigrants living in Saudi Arabia for decades have never been able to secure citizenship".

She also demanded that the government prepare data on refugees and immigrants currently living in the country before taking any major decision.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar also lashed out at the premier's statement, calling it "irresponsible".

"Prime Minister Khan must realise that after becoming premier, he does not only represent his party, but the entire country," she said. "He can take U-turns as his party's head, but not as the prime minister — [that too] on such important issues."

BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal also opposed the proposal and called for a thorough debate on the issue. He lamented that the government was considered granting citizenship to Bengali and Afghan refugees on humanitarian grounds, while the Baloch people were not even treated as human beings in their own country.

He regretted that illegal immigrants can continue to live in the country "simply by paying a Rs500 fine" and go on to accumulate property worth millions.

This was not the first time that Mengal had voiced his opposition to the idea. In a previous session, he had walked out of the assembly during a debate on the same issue in the presence of PM Khan.

Responding to the arguments raised by PPP and BNP, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that the government was ready to debate the issue before taking any decision.

She told the house that PM Khan had met with Mengal and assured him that the ruling PTI will consult all parties before arriving at a decision.

Mazari also assured Shah that the PTI government had started to compile statistics and the report will be presented to parliament soon. She criticised previous administrations for "never raising the issue".

Mazari also squarely criticised the PPP, saying that the party had never bothered to collect data about the people living in Karachi despite being in power for more than a decade.

She also referred to Shah's strange analogy about the state of Madinah and Saudi Arabia's modern immigration policies, pointing out that Saudi Arabia is not really representative of the state of Madina that PM Khan aspires to.

She further said that the Citizenship Act of 1951 grants citizenship status to everyone who is born in Pakistan.

"Whether you like it or not, it is the law that those born in Pakistan are Pakistani nationals," Mazari said, but added that the house could amend the law it can.

Mazari also stated that the forceful eviction of Afghan refugees was not possible. She also stated that the Bengalis could no longer be considered citizens of Bangladesh as they had opted to live in Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
ahmed
Sep 25, 2018 06:21pm

Well said, Sheri Mizari

Zaffar Abbas
Sep 25, 2018 06:33pm

Does any one remember the stranded Pakistanis living in Bangladeshi refugees camps since 1971 ?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

City running dry

City running dry

Around 40pc to 50pc of Karachi’s water is lost through leakages.

Editorial

Updated September 25, 2018

Wrong signal on taxes

AS the tax season draws to a close — barring an extension — it is imperative that the government send clear...
September 25, 2018

Missing women

THERE is often an unsettling aspect to meetings between bureaucrats and politicians on the country’s financial...
September 25, 2018

Ahvaz attack

WHILE there are a number of ethnic rebel movements of varying intensity active inside Iran, large-scale violence and...
Updated September 24, 2018

India’s tirade

THE cancellation of a meeting at the UNGA in New York between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India has been...
September 24, 2018

Prisoners’ travails

OUR state might deny there is a prison crisis, but the absence of basic jail amenities, massive overcrowding and ...
September 24, 2018

Thar drought

ON Aug 15, Tharparkar’s deputy commissioner penned a letter to the Board of Revenue, requesting that the district...