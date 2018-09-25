In pictures: FM Qureshi heads to the US

The foreign minister is in New York for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He's no newbie to diplomatic circles, but this week marks Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's maiden trip to the United States as a representative of the newly elected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Qureshi is there to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and is also holding meeting with officials on the sidelines.

Here's a look at his trip in pictures:

September 21

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stands in line at Islamabad airport. The picture is being celebrated in PTI circles as it shows the minister standing without a VIP protocol at the airport as he prepares to leave for the United States.

FM Qureshi surrounded by citizens at the airport requesting selfies and pictures:

September 22

FM Qureshi speaks to the media at Doha airport, commenting on India's sudden cancellation of talks.

September 23

FM Qureshi engages with the Pak-American community at an interactive session held at the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC.

FM Qureshi travels to New York from DC by train.

September 24

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi both welcome FM Qureshi as he reaches New York.

FM Qureshi speaks to the media after meeting the president of the World Bank in New York:

FM Qureshi attends a ministerial meeting in New York of the CIC with Maleeha Lodhi.

FM Qureshi meets the foreign minister of Netherlands

FM Qureshi attends the 25th informal meeting of the ECO Council of Members.

FM Qureshi along with Maleeha Lodhi attends the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

FM Qureshi meets a American congressman.

FM Qureshi attends a meeting of the OIC Contact Group and reiterates Pakistan’s support to the principled position of Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.