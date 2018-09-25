In pictures: FM Qureshi heads to the US

He's no newbie to diplomatic circles, but this week marks Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's maiden trip to the United States as a representative of the newly elected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.
Qureshi is there to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and is also holding meeting with officials on the sidelines.
Here's a look at his trip in pictures:
September 21
FM Qureshi surrounded by citizens at the airport requesting selfies and pictures:
September 22
September 23
September 24
FM Qureshi speaks to the media after meeting the president of the World Bank in New York:
FM Qureshi meets the foreign minister of Netherlands
FM Qureshi attends the 25th informal meeting of the ECO Council of Members.
A very smart and intelligent, speaks with care, articulate...I like the man , good for Pakistan ...happy to help him.... Amer mahmood
For once it all looks very professional.
Proud of you Qureshi, keep it up!
Very classy and impressive.