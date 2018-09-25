DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N to head 9 NA standing committees, Shahbaz to lead Public Accounts Committee

Amir WasimSeptember 25, 2018

Email

The PML-N will head nine standing committees of the National Assembly and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif will lead the all-important Public Accounts Committee of the parliament.

The decisions to this effect were taken at a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary group chaired by Sharif at the Parliament House, the party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Dawn.

PAC is the apex parliamentary watchdog that oversees the audit of revenue and expenditure by the government.

The NA speaker is yet to constitute standing and functional committees of the house. Political parties get representation in and chairmanship of the committees in proportion to their strength in the assembly.

According to Aurangzeb, it was decided in the meeting that the PML-N will keep a check on the government's steps and policies regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, development projects and the local bodies system.

Addressing party legislators, Shahbaz Sharif said the opposition will make efforts to meet the expectations of the people.

He said the opposition will ensure that parliament is the "only hope for the people of this country" and only through the parliament the people's demands could be met. Lawmakers have not come to the legislature to get salaries and stage sit-ins, he was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The PML-N members vowed to protect the local bodies system that had been introduced by their government, particularly in Punjab.

Sharif, who had opened the budget debate in the NA on Monday, said the 'mini-budget' presented by Finance Minister Asad Umar showed the government had "no economic vision at all".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Khalid
Sep 25, 2018 03:17pm

There are several people in PMLN who are honest. Let us not make Sharif's responsible for anything. They have had enough responsibilities and we have all seen what they have done with it.

Misba
Sep 25, 2018 03:22pm

Lets see these crooks try to make money out of these committees

Mahmood
Sep 25, 2018 03:24pm

Shahbaz Sharif to lead Public Accounts Committee?/

Watch out for new London Luxury Flats being bought by a certain family in Pakistan, realy soon...Never trust a Sharif on anything related to finance.

FARID
Sep 25, 2018 03:27pm

is it a joke?

A. Ali
Sep 25, 2018 03:35pm

Why Shahbaz to lead PAC ?... He is already engaged in corruption references...

Hasnain Haque
Sep 25, 2018 03:36pm

Previously all committees were made up of PMLN cronies who looted even more in the name of doing something worthwhile.

Chishti
Sep 25, 2018 03:36pm

@Misba crooks should be brought to justice rather bailing them out.... and they are out.

Hasnain Haque
Sep 25, 2018 03:36pm

Shame PMLN didn't do this when they were in Govt.

Arshad
Sep 25, 2018 03:41pm

Previous head was Khurshid Shah and now Shahbaz Sharif. Both are same in terms of being frauds.

Don't we have sane people in Pakistan to head these committees ?

NACParis
Sep 25, 2018 03:41pm

Look who is talking. Are they scared now that they are being exposed as they will no longer be able to destroy records through fires.

Chishti
Sep 25, 2018 03:43pm

@Hasnain Haque Every government does it, they have to, we need a lot to learn I guess.

SUMAIRA
Sep 25, 2018 04:01pm

I wish they had give the same importance to Parliament during the PML-N reign for the last 5 years. Lets see if they can come up with some positive suggestions instead of throwing in road blocks

Saad
Sep 25, 2018 04:07pm

@Khalid None, honest people cannot walk along with dishonest and corrupts, you are known by the society you keep. Sorry we haven't seen even a single honest and honorable in N League and Zardari League.

RIAZULLAH BAIG
Sep 25, 2018 04:28pm

How would it make a difference to the pathetic conditions when they failed to deliver in power?

Danish
Sep 25, 2018 04:41pm

Same corrupt people in opposition .How Naya Pakistan will progress in IK Gov.

LAHORI KID
Sep 25, 2018 04:52pm

PML-N and PPP always like to lead where billions are involved, they prefer big fish, leave the small potatoes money to others.

Khan Pakistani
Sep 25, 2018 04:54pm

I lost respect for PTI.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

City running dry

City running dry

Around 40pc to 50pc of Karachi’s water is lost through leakages.

Editorial

Updated September 25, 2018

Wrong signal on taxes

AS the tax season draws to a close — barring an extension — it is imperative that the government send clear...
September 25, 2018

Missing women

THERE is often an unsettling aspect to meetings between bureaucrats and politicians on the country’s financial...
September 25, 2018

Ahvaz attack

WHILE there are a number of ethnic rebel movements of varying intensity active inside Iran, large-scale violence and...
Updated September 24, 2018

India’s tirade

THE cancellation of a meeting at the UNGA in New York between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India has been...
September 24, 2018

Prisoners’ travails

OUR state might deny there is a prison crisis, but the absence of basic jail amenities, massive overcrowding and ...
September 24, 2018

Thar drought

ON Aug 15, Tharparkar’s deputy commissioner penned a letter to the Board of Revenue, requesting that the district...