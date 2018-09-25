PML-N to head 9 NA standing committees, Shahbaz to lead Public Accounts Committee
The PML-N will head nine standing committees of the National Assembly and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif will lead the all-important Public Accounts Committee of the parliament.
The decisions to this effect were taken at a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary group chaired by Sharif at the Parliament House, the party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Dawn.
PAC is the apex parliamentary watchdog that oversees the audit of revenue and expenditure by the government.
The NA speaker is yet to constitute standing and functional committees of the house. Political parties get representation in and chairmanship of the committees in proportion to their strength in the assembly.
According to Aurangzeb, it was decided in the meeting that the PML-N will keep a check on the government's steps and policies regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, development projects and the local bodies system.
Addressing party legislators, Shahbaz Sharif said the opposition will make efforts to meet the expectations of the people.
He said the opposition will ensure that parliament is the "only hope for the people of this country" and only through the parliament the people's demands could be met. Lawmakers have not come to the legislature to get salaries and stage sit-ins, he was quoted as saying during the meeting.
The PML-N members vowed to protect the local bodies system that had been introduced by their government, particularly in Punjab.
Sharif, who had opened the budget debate in the NA on Monday, said the 'mini-budget' presented by Finance Minister Asad Umar showed the government had "no economic vision at all".
There are several people in PMLN who are honest. Let us not make Sharif's responsible for anything. They have had enough responsibilities and we have all seen what they have done with it.
Lets see these crooks try to make money out of these committees
Shahbaz Sharif to lead Public Accounts Committee?/
Watch out for new London Luxury Flats being bought by a certain family in Pakistan, realy soon...Never trust a Sharif on anything related to finance.
is it a joke?
Why Shahbaz to lead PAC ?... He is already engaged in corruption references...
Previously all committees were made up of PMLN cronies who looted even more in the name of doing something worthwhile.
@Misba crooks should be brought to justice rather bailing them out.... and they are out.
Shame PMLN didn't do this when they were in Govt.
Previous head was Khurshid Shah and now Shahbaz Sharif. Both are same in terms of being frauds.
Don't we have sane people in Pakistan to head these committees ?
Look who is talking. Are they scared now that they are being exposed as they will no longer be able to destroy records through fires.
@Hasnain Haque Every government does it, they have to, we need a lot to learn I guess.
I wish they had give the same importance to Parliament during the PML-N reign for the last 5 years. Lets see if they can come up with some positive suggestions instead of throwing in road blocks
@Khalid None, honest people cannot walk along with dishonest and corrupts, you are known by the society you keep. Sorry we haven't seen even a single honest and honorable in N League and Zardari League.
How would it make a difference to the pathetic conditions when they failed to deliver in power?
Same corrupt people in opposition .How Naya Pakistan will progress in IK Gov.
PML-N and PPP always like to lead where billions are involved, they prefer big fish, leave the small potatoes money to others.
I lost respect for PTI.