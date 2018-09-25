Fawad Chaudhry lambastes opposition, holds previous govts responsible for financial crisis
Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday railed against opposition parties, holding them responsible for Pakistan's current economic crisis as the budget debate resumed in the National Assembly.
"They [the opposition] urge us not to run the country on donations. But the state in which the past two governments have left the country in, what other option do we have? Tell us, what other choice do we have?" Chaudhry asked.
The information minister was responding to PPP leader Naveed Qamar, who had criticised the government for raising gas prices and its reported intention to raise power tariffs as well. He had also accused the government of "reversing" all steps taken by the previous government to penalise tax evaders.
"It has only been 21 days since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power," Chaudhry said, saying that the economic crisis currently plaguing the country was the result of "visionless" policies of past governments.
"Ishaq Dar [the former finance minister] and company have committed a criminal act [by ruining the economy]," Chaudhry declared.
"The PTI has come to power at a time when the country's foreign reserves are so low that they can only cover one and a half month's imports," Chaudhry stated. He further said that until 2008 — the year when the PPP came into power — the public debt accumulated over 60 years stood at Rs6 trillion. When the time PPP's tenure ended in 2013, the debt stood at Rs13 trillion.
"In the [past] five years, during which these experienced Aristotles have been in charge, the debt has surpassed Rs28 trillion.
"Who is responsible for the present state of economy? Those who formed government only 21 or 22 days ago or those 'experienced' governments which ruled the country for the last decade?" he asked.
He said that the PML-N government has "ensured" that the debt of the country keeps increasing so that the rich can reap more benefits while the lifestyle of the power continues to worsen.
He accused the former finance minister of using former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's private plane to fly to London on frivolous pretexts.
Chaudhry termed "Ishaq Dar and company" the "biggest criminals of the country, who were flown out in the former prime minister's private jet". He reminded the house that Dar had been declared an absconder by the courts in Pakistan, yet he had not returned to face charges levelled against him.
The information minister also claimed that the former government had borrowed extensively to buy "toys" for itself.
"Rs11 trillion were spent by Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif alone," Chaudhry said.
Pointing out that even though it had already spent billions on metro bus services in multiple cities in Punjab, the provincial government still needed Rs8 billion annually to ensure that those buses continued to operate.
Chaudhry lamented that due to the "criminal" economic policies of the previous government, every department in the country was in disarray.
He directed the assembly's attention toward the dire situation of Radio Pakistan, where 700 people were employed on contract yet the government did not have enough money to pay their salaries or pensions.
"Should we fire the 700 employees? Where do we get the money to pay their salaries? If we talk about selling [state-owned] buildings [to generate funds], they [the opposition] will protest."
He repeated that there was "no money" in the treasury.
"Should we borrow more to pay salaries? Will we have to run this country the same way that these 'experienced' governments [before us] had been running it?" he asked.
He then said that the PTI-led government had introduced reforms to reduce the difference between the rich and poor.
He agreed with Sharif and Qamar's suggestion that a Charter of Economy be passed, but added that support for people responsible for pushing the country into financial crisis should end.
Opposition demands government to take nation in confidence
Earlier, Qamar had demanded that if the government plans to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, it should tell the people and prepare them for the conditions that will likely be imposed by the monetary body.
He had also warned that if the government continues to increase prices, inflation, that has been subdued for the past few months, will reach double digits again.
He further demanded that the government inform the nation about "promises" made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent trip to Saudi Arabia.
"Tell us if you have made any commitments with Saudi Arabia," he said. "This Parliament had opposed the idea of sending troops to Saudi Arabia. Have you made any commitment in this regard? If not then tell this house categorically," he asked.
Fawad Ch is 100% correct, Nawaz Sharif and Zardari looted like East India Companies, who after looting, took all the money to U.K., and these two did the same, their properties and bank accounts are in U.K. And other countries and Nawaz Sharif sons even left Pakistani citizenship, so is there any difference between East India and These Two families?
Very well described by Fawad Chowdhurt. PPP and PML-N have brought the countries financial state by supporting their loot and flight of capitol abroad in the form of properties. Sell those properties and bring the money back to Pakistan.
Corrupt mafia ruined Pakistan economy, the sooner they are put in jail the better.
Well done Fawad Chaudhry. It has been seen not only by opposition but even some media pundits are criticizing the new Govt. No one is raising the criminal steps taken by previous Govts even when they all know that the country is in terrible economic situation.
This is normal whoever comes in pOwer blame previous Gov. Even in Usa or UK or develop countries they say the same thing. I am not surprised. After 5 years whoever will come tell the same story.
Inflation is unavoidable. The question is how much will there be?
at least pti backs it up with figures and expected issues, the previous 2 goverments always painted a rosy picture of Pakistan.
How about the 11 crores spent by the KP govt on tea and biscuits?
Typical first step by politicians before admitting they are powerless to make any improvements.
Ishaq Dar would not have escaped a criminal trial if the PML-N had not been in charge of the country. The country is ruled by whoever controls the Exit Control List. It was also a fat source of bribe money for that department.
Please go research into 1999, Nawaz left in even worse position then with less than a billion dollars of reserves.
Entire PMLN and PPP leadership should be put behind jail.
Incapability of present Govt. If they are unable to do some thing, should not rule. Every new Govt. always blame to going Govt.
The previous governments gave mass financial debt, broken economy, insecurity, dirty water, bad healthcare all tied up in a ribbon of lies but managed to give themselves fat overseas bank accounts and assets.
Thank you information minister for exposing the two previous governmentfor creating this situation. The people of this country will understand the troubles ahead.
First Shahbaz Sharif stands there and explains what PML-N accomplished by borrowing and looting, than PPP leaders question the new government, if the previous governments did such a great job, then why is the country in such dire straights financially I ask, and why did the people vote for PTI instead ? Any respond ?
Every incumbent government blames the outgoing government that it has emptied the treasury and the present government does not have resources even to run the day to day affairs of the government. Mr. Fawad, you were darling boy of Musharraf and then PPP, please think positively and tell us what is your government doing to improve the economy without the make the masses to bear the burnt of your government's abrupt decisions.
So what's next? Are you going to cry over spilled milk for rest of your life?
That's true, how come a newly formed government is responsible for all the financial mess around, the current situation is the end product of all the worst policies of the previous governments.
Same old typical mind set by Fawad. The fact of the matter is that like KPK they cant done anything and try to find out ways to run away. Its just the start Fawad. By the way when you were in opposition how come you used to say that gas prices must be lowered, didnt u get the facts? Also pmln got worst ever govt from PPP but didnt complain and worked and how well they worked. Beat Taliban, brought electricity, built Hospitals, universities, massive infrastructures, initiated basha dam, built massive mass transit systems and what not. Just like BRT debacle the PTI is inefficient from the start
all the parliamentarians have served PPP or PMLN governments at sometime in their political careers. Fawad choudhary was once part of PPP. Don't Sugar coat things and stop fooling people by bringing in Imran Khan at the top while below everybody is from previous governments. This same thing happened when Musharraf came in power while everybody below was from previous governments. All parliamentarians are responsible for this mess
Its hilarious, on one side gave favours to friends, appointed incompetents and than rest and complian the others. where are the reforms where are the policies. what is the road map? KP like situation is likely now, be ready. the work that is done by pmln would be only thing you will find after 5 years.
Finally someone is asking for IK trip to SA and UAE.
@Saad 1000% correct
@SUMAIRA Why not sell their property first in Pakistan!