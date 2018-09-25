SC assures security to Musharraf, seeks timeframe for his return

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday assured the lawyer of retired Gen Pervez Musharraf of the provision of high-level security to the former president were he to return to face pending cases against him, and directed his counsel to inform the court of the timeframe of his return within a week.

The court was hearing the National Reconciliation Ordinance case against Musharraf and others. The case pertains to the recovery of a large amount of public money wasted allegedly by former presidents Musharraf, Asif Zardari Zardari and former attorney general Malik Qayyum in the wake of the NRO in 2007. During the hearing, Musharraf's lawyer presented details of his assets in Pakistan and abroad.

According to his lawyer, Musharraf owns nothing in the country, whereas he has a flat worth 5.4 million dirhams in Dubai. A farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, worth Rs43.6m, has been leased in Musharraf's wife's name, lawyer Athar Shah told the court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the lawyer why Musharraf does not return to Pakistan. "He left the country on the pretext of pain in his backbone but he can be seen dancing abroad," the CJP remarked.

The lawyer said that the former military ruler respects the courts but could not return because of security issues. The chief justice said that the head of the Rangers force in the relevant province will be responsible for Musharraf's security upon his return to the country.

Musharraf will also be offered the services of best available doctors in the country if he comes back, the CJP asserted.

The court also ordered to de-seal his farmhouse to accommodate him upon his return.

During a previous hearing, the court had rejected an affidavit moved on behalf of Musharraf through his counsel.

According to the affidavit, the former military ruler owns an apartment in the United Arab Emirates worth AED5.4m, Mercedes Car model 2015 worth AED230,000, Tahoe Jeep model 2017 worth AED150,000, Impala car model 2018 worth AED130,000.

The former president also maintains a bank account at the Union National Bank, Dubai, with a balance of AED92,100 and another account in the United Bank at London with a balance of 21,550 pounds as well as shares worth AED268,653 in Dana Gas.

The chief justice had wondered whether it was possible for the retired army man to have bought the apartment in downtown Dubai even if he saved all his lifetime earnings.