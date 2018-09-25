DAWN.COM

SC assures security to Musharraf, seeks timeframe for his return

Haseeb BhattiSeptember 25, 2018

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday assured the lawyer of retired Gen Pervez Musharraf of the provision of high-level security to the former president were he to return to face pending cases against him, and directed his counsel to inform the court of the timeframe of his return within a week.

The court was hearing the National Reconciliation Ordinance case against Musharraf and others. The case pertains to the recovery of a large amount of public money wasted allegedly by former presidents Musharraf, Asif Zardari Zardari and former attorney general Malik Qayyum in the wake of the NRO in 2007. During the hearing, Musharraf's lawyer presented details of his assets in Pakistan and abroad.

According to his lawyer, Musharraf owns nothing in the country, whereas he has a flat worth 5.4 million dirhams in Dubai. A farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, worth Rs43.6m, has been leased in Musharraf's wife's name, lawyer Athar Shah told the court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the lawyer why Musharraf does not return to Pakistan. "He left the country on the pretext of pain in his backbone but he can be seen dancing abroad," the CJP remarked.

The lawyer said that the former military ruler respects the courts but could not return because of security issues. The chief justice said that the head of the Rangers force in the relevant province will be responsible for Musharraf's security upon his return to the country.

Musharraf will also be offered the services of best available doctors in the country if he comes back, the CJP asserted.

The court also ordered to de-seal his farmhouse to accommodate him upon his return.

During a previous hearing, the court had rejected an affidavit moved on behalf of Musharraf through his counsel.

According to the affidavit, the former military ruler owns an apartment in the United Arab Emirates worth AED5.4m, Mercedes Car model 2015 worth AED230,000, Tahoe Jeep model 2017 worth AED150,000, Impala car model 2018 worth AED130,000.

The former president also maintains a bank account at the Union National Bank, Dubai, with a balance of AED92,100 and another account in the United Bank at London with a balance of 21,550 pounds as well as shares worth AED268,653 in Dana Gas.

The chief justice had wondered whether it was possible for the retired army man to have bought the apartment in downtown Dubai even if he saved all his lifetime earnings.

M. Emad
Sep 25, 2018 02:11pm

Gen (r.) Pervez Musharraf is no Nawaz Sharif --- coward Musharraf will not return to Pakistan to face pending cases against him.

sana
Sep 25, 2018 02:13pm

finally some action :P

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 25, 2018 02:15pm

The commando general is safe where he is.

nazir
Sep 25, 2018 02:17pm

No one has the courage to bring him back and face justice.

Danish
Sep 25, 2018 02:19pm

Come back Mushraf why you afraid mostt of ministers are from your Gov. Safe heaven now . Come back and face the Music.

Ubuntu
Sep 25, 2018 02:29pm

No comments is the best comment.....

zeeshandxb
Sep 25, 2018 02:40pm

well, musharraf needs to return to face the cases. If he is right he will not be suppressed. Pakistan Govt. has changed since he left and there is no personal vendetta. I think he should return, face the cases and come out as a hero.

Vijay
Sep 25, 2018 02:42pm

He did not leave to return.

Sid
Sep 25, 2018 02:43pm

Musharraf was a good leader. He should return and clear his name.

Taimur
Sep 25, 2018 03:01pm

No comments :)

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 25, 2018 03:03pm

No way out, he has to come back to restore his prestige otherwise ready to lose political career.

Shahkot
Sep 25, 2018 03:04pm

@zeeshandxb hero??

Shahkot
Sep 25, 2018 03:04pm

@Sid really?

ISHIKA
Sep 25, 2018 03:16pm

Dubaigate: The chief justice had wondered whether it was possible for the retired army man to have bought the apartment in downtown Dubai even if he saved all his lifetime earnings.

flying star
Sep 25, 2018 03:19pm

Musharraf saab is the hero, and need the respect, one of the patriotic men

Reality_Bites
Sep 25, 2018 03:31pm

Wonder, why there isn't any NAB case against him.

